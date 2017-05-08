Preview: Yankees at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have put their disappointing 2016 season in the rear-view mirror and look to continue their surge when they host the red-hot New York Yankees on Monday for the opener of their two-game interleague series. The Reds have won five straight contests and seven of eight after sweeping a three-game set from San Francisco over the weekend.

“We’re getting on base at a higher level, pitchers are throwing strikes, we’re showing some power, we’re aggressive on the bases,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, whose team suffered through a 68-94 campaign in 2016, told reporters. “We’re just playing good baseball at this point right now and feeding off that expectation of winning every day.” The Reds send Rookie Davis to the mound in the series opener while New York will need some length from ace Masahiro Tanaka after needing 18 innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday night. The triumph was the Yankees' fifth in a row and ninth in their last 11 contests. New York’s Brett Gardner brings a 10-game hitting streak into the series, a stretch during which he has gone 16-for-44.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (4-1, 4.46 ERA) vs. Reds RH Rookie Davis (1-1, 7.36)

Tanaka extended his winning streak to four games despite allowing four runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings last time out against Toronto in an 11-5 triumph. The 28-year-old native of Japan registered three quality starts before his last outing, permitting a total of four runs over 22 1/3 frames with 14 strikeouts and four walks in that span. Scooter Gennett has recorded a double in two at-bats against Tanaka, who has not faced the Reds but is a solid 6-4 with a 2.64 ERA in 11 interleague starts.

Davis earned his first major-league victory with his most impressive performance on Wednesday, when he held Pittsburgh to four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. The 24-year-old North Carolina native did not make it past four frames in any of his previous three outings, yielding 13 runs on 18 hits and seven walks over 9 2/3 innings. Davis, who will be facing an American League team for the first time in his career, has given up four runs in eight innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Starlin Castro went 0-for-8 on Sunday to end his nine-game hitting streak but knocked in two runs, including the winning tally.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton (9-for-22, seven RBIs, nine runs) and SS Zack Cozart (8-for-19, seven runs, four RBIs) are riding five-game hitting streaks.

3. The Yankees swept the Reds in three games the last time they met in 2014 and took two of three in their last series at Cincinnati three years earlier.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Reds 1