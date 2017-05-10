Votto guides Reds past Yankees

CINCINNATI -- The New York Yankees lived up to their "Bronx Bombers" moniker on Monday in the opening game in Cincinnati, homering twice and scoring 10 runs. But, the Reds responded with a little small-ball to earn a split in the series.

Joey Votto's two-run single highlighted a five-run second inning, and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

"They beat us up a little bit (Monday)," said manager Bryan Price, of a 10-4 loss. "To come back and (win) today was a great reinforcing message to our guys."

Cincinnati got some lock-down relief work from Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias, who each pitched two scoreless innings to close out a win for right-hander Tim Adleman (2-1). The Reds starter allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

Iglesias earned his sixth save, but it wasn't easy.

New York had the go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth after Iglesias issued a pair of one-out walks. However, Gary Sanchez lined hard to third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who doubled Aaron Hicks off second to end it.

"I anticipated that play," Suarez said. "I know he's got power and he'll try to pull a little bit. I'm ready for that. You have to be ready."

The Reds (18-15) have won six of seven.

Didi Gregorius and Sanchez homered for the Yankees, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped. New York won four of five on the brief road trip, which included Sunday's 18-inning win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and an early-morning arrival in Cincinnati on Monday.

"A really good trip," said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. "(Considering) what we went through? That's a really good trip."

CC Sabathia (2-2) recovered from a rough second inning to throw 91 pitches over six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits.

Adleman, who had allowed five home runs in 21 1/3 innings coming in, served up solo homers to Sanchez in the first and Gregorius in the second.

It was Gregorius' first homer since Sept. 27, 2016.

"He really was nibbling the first two innings," said Price, of Adleman. "We respect every team we play, but you can over-respect, too. He over-respected their ballclub to the point where he was at 50 percent balls and strikes through two innings. I wasn't going to be able to watch that much longer."

Sabathia stranded runners at second and third in the first. He wouldn't be so fortunate in the second.

Cincinnati sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs on four hits and a walk. The Reds had four consecutive singles in the second including one by Votto, which drove in two runs to put them ahead 5-2.

"Fortunately, we took advantage of those opportunities in the second to plate all those runs," Price said. "Sabathia got really good after that inning, throwing a good fastball inside, breaking ball, changeup away. He kept us off balance."

Sabathia retired nine straight following the rough second inning to keep the Yankees in the game. Cincinnati had six singles in the inning and didn't record an extra-base hit in the game.

"That's baseball, it's up to me to make a pitch in that inning," Sabathia said. "My cutter got better as the game went on. In the second inning for whatever reason, it was just sneaking back over the plate. I felt good there with it later in the game. My changeup kept me in it."

Cincinnati missed out on a couple of late scoring opportunities.

The sixth inning ended with Brett Gardner throwing out speedy Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton trying to stretch his single to left field into a double.

After issuing consecutive walks to begin the seventh, Yankees right-hander Dellin Betances fanned three straight Reds batters to end the threat.

But New York (21-10) couldn't break through against the Reds bullpen.

"To beat a team that's really been hot is an exclamation point on the early part of the season for us," said Price.

NOTES: Yankees 3B Chase Headley had a scheduled day off Tuesday, which also happened to be his 33rd birthday. He had a sore tibia after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning Monday night, but that wasn't the reason he didn't start. Headley lined out as a pinch hitter Tuesday. ... Reds LHP Tony Cingrani (strained oblique) threw 15 pitches in a bullpen session. He is expected to throw again Friday. ... Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs.