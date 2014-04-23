Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox won the American League East last season in part because they dominated the regular-season series with the rival New York Yankees. The Yankees are turning the tables in 2014 and will try to clinch another series when they visit Boston for the second of a three-game set on Wednesday. New York took three of four at home from the Red Sox earlier this month and cruised to a 9-3 victory in Tuesday’s series opener.

Much of the chatter before the series center around how Jacoby Ellsbury would be received by Boston fans upon his return in a different uniform, but that turned out to be less of a concern than his performance on the field. Ellsbury received a mixed response prior to his first at-bat and ended up with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored against his former team. Boston has fallen into a habit of large deficits early in games and was behind 4-0 before scoring in the opener after falling into holes of 5-0 and 6-0 against the Baltimore Orioles in its two previous games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (2-1, 1.00 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (2-2, 5.25)

Pineda came under some scrutiny the last time he pitched against Boston due to television cameras showing something that looked like pine tar on his hand and wrist during the game. The Red Sox never complained about it and the 25-year-old ended up earning the win by holding Boston to one run on four hits in six innings. Pineda was even sharper against the Chicago Cubs last week, scattering four hits and one walk in six scoreless innings.

Lackey posted back-to-back quality starts to begin the season, allowing a total of three earned runs in 13 innings. Things started to fall apart at New York on April 12, when the veteran was reached for six runs on 10 hits - including a career-high four home runs - in 5 2/3 innings. Lackey kept the ball in the ballpark against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend but issued a season-high four walks and another 10 hits and six earned runs in the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ellsbury has seven hits in five games against his former team.

2. Boston is expected to activate RF Shane Victorino (hamstring) from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday.

3. New York SS Derek Jeter has hit safely in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 2