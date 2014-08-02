Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The new-look Boston Red Sox held a meeting prior to Friday’s series opener to introduce themselves to each other as the flurry of activity around Thursday’s trade deadline brought many new faces into the clubhouse. The Red Sox will try to get back to the business of just playing baseball when they host the New York Yankees on Saturday. Boston may have called an end to its path to the postseason but would be happy making it tough for the Yankees.

Anthony Ranaudo earned the win in his major-league debut on Friday as the Red Sox handed New York its fifth loss in six games. The setback dropped the Yankees, who made a series of smaller moves prior to the deadline but could not pull off a deal for a No. 1 starter, six games behind first-place Baltimore in the American League East. Allen Craig, who came over from the Cardinals in the John Lackey trade, doubled in his Boston debut on Friday while Yoenis Cespedes, who was the main prize coming in from Oakland in the Jon Lester deal, arrived late and is expected to make his debut on Saturday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, YES (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Shane Greene (2-1, 3.28 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Allen Webster (1-0, 3.38)

Greene picked up the win in each of his first two starts but had a tough time in the next two, allowing seven runs and 13 hits in 11 total innings. The rookie did not factor in the decision against Toronto on Sunday after allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 frames. Greene made his major-league debut in relief at Boston on Apr. 24 and was reached for three unearned runs while walking three and recording one out.

Webster got a jump on the Red Sox roster turnover last week when he was summoned to take over Jake Peavy’s spot in the rotation on Sunday at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old issued five walks in 5 1/3 innings but limited the damage to two runs and three hits to pick up the win. Webster, who made his only major-league relief appearances against the Yankees last season, has a chance to earn more permanent work in Boston’s rotation with a strong showing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox C David Ross (foot) left Friday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. New Yankees SS-2B Stephen Drew and OF-3B Martin Prado combined to go 0-for-6 in their New York debut.

3. Boston DH David Ortiz has 14 RBIs in the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4