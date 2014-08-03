Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The New York Yankees are trying to break out of a funk and stay in the race in the American League East. Several new arrivals attempt to give the Yankees a series win when they visit the Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Red Sox took the opener on Friday as they worked a slew of new players into the lineup but fell off on Saturday as New York earned a 6-4 victory to even the series.

The Yankees received contributions from newcomers Chase Headley, Stephen Drew and Martin Prado in Saturday’s triumph but it was veteran stalwarts Derek Jeter and Mark Teixeira doing the bulk of the damage. New York is five games behind frontrunner Baltimore in the AL East and has won only two of its last seven to drop into third place. The Red Sox introduced Yoenis Cespedes to the home crowd on Saturday and could have both Cespedes and Allen Craig in the lineup for the finale.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (5-5, 3.89 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (5-7, 5.87)

Phelps had a string of five straight starts allowing two or fewer earned runs come to an end on Monday, when he was reached for four runs and eight hits over six innings to suffer a loss at Texas. The Notre Dame product had not suffered a loss in eight straight outings before falling to the Rangers. Phelps made three appearances out of the bullpen against Boston in April and allowed a total of two unearned runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Buchholz is the lone starter left from the Red Sox’s opening day rotation, though his performance this season may have been one reason his name was not mentioned much at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old is 1-2 in three starts since the All-Star break, allowing 16 runs - 15 earned - and 23 hits in 17 innings during that span. Buchholz last started against New York on April 10 and was reached for four runs - two earned - on seven hits in six innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

2. Red Sox LHP Tommy Layne has tossed a hitless inning in each of the first two games of the series.

3. New York DH Carlos Beltran has recorded two hits in five straight games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 3