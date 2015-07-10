Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The first-place New York Yankees attempt to pad their three-game lead in American League East when they open a three-game series on Friday against the host Boston Red Sox. Boston has won four consecutive games and stands just 5 1/2 games behind the Yankees despite residing in last place.

New York center fielder Brett Gardner has been enjoying a superb season and had a homer among three hits in Thursday’s 6-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Gardner learned in the middle of the contest that he was named to the American League All-Star team to replace injured Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon. The Red Sox expect to activate injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) sometime during the series but it is unlikely to occur for the opener. “What I don’t want to say is that it’s going to be Friday and then, all of a sudden, for a reason or another (it isn‘t),” Boston manager John Farrell told reporters. “The best way to describe it is he’s going to be on the field as soon as he’s ready.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (8-5, 3.79 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (7-6, 3.27)

Pineda is winless in his past three starts and received a no-decision against Tampa Bay in his last turn when he struck out 10 and gave up five hits over seven scoreless innings. He has lost three of his last four road starts but is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA in seven total away outings. Pineda hasn’t faced Boston this season and is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox.

Buchholz has won four consecutive starts and is 5-0 over his last seven outings. He has allowed only three earned runs during his four-start winning streak and gave up one run and six hits while beating Houston in a complete-game effort last Saturday. Buchholz is 5-8 with a 6.38 ERA in 16 career starts against New York and was torched for 10 runs (nine earned) and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings while losing on April 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira has 62 RBIs, which matches his total from last season.

2. Boston DH David Ortiz has four homers and 10 RBIs over his last 10 games.

3. New York 3B Chase Headley (calf) has missed consecutive games but is expected to return during this series.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Red Sox 2