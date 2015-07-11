Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

Alex Rodriguez isn’t heading to the All-Star Game but he aims to continue his fine season when the New York Yankees visit Boston in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game series. Rodriguez homered among two hits in the series opener as New York posted a 5-1 victory to maintain its three-game lead in the American League East.

Rodriguez’s homer was his 17th of the season and his 55th career smash against Boston. He also drew a bases-loaded walk to raise his RBI count to 49 as he continues a strong comeback season after missing all of 2014. The Red Sox had a four-game winning streak halted in the opener and lost for only the third time in 11 games. Boston left fielder Hanley Ramirez is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts over the past three games after hitting three homers in a four-game stretch.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Ivan Nova (1-2, 2.65 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.69)

Nova has lost back-to-back starts since tossing 6 2/3 shutout innings in his season debut. He lost to Tampa Bay in his last turn on Sunday when he gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings. Nova is 3-3 with a 5.00 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against Boston and has struggled with outfielder Alejandro De Aza (5-for-7).

Rodriguez has allowed one run or less in six of his eight starts and rocked for a total of 15 in the other two. He struck out a season-best eight in his last outing on Sunday when he gave up one run and six hits in five innings in a no-decision against Houston. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 7.52 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 3-for-13 with three RBIs in three games since returning from a knee injury.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) wasn’t activated from the disabled list on Friday and likely will not return until after the All-Star break.

3. New York 3B Chase Headley (groin) has missed three straight games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Red Sox 5