Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox look to begin a new winning streak against an old rival when they host the New York Yankees on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Boston had won four straight before falling 5-3 to Atlanta on Thursday, ruining its bid for a sweep of the four-game, home-and-home series.

Hanley Ramirez has been swinging a hot bat for the Red Sox, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the loss to extend his hitting and RBI streaks to four games. New York is hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat as it continues its nine-game road trip that began with a 1-2 trek to Texas. The Yankees still are waiting to break out offensively, as they have scored three runs or fewer in five straight contests and 13 of their last 15, going 5-10 in that span. Alex Rodriguez showed no ill effects from the oblique issue that sidelined him for two games, going 3-for-3 with a walk and a home run in Wednesday’s loss.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 2.92 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Henry Owens (0-0, 8.10)

Tanaka has been strong over his first four starts of the season, allowing two earned runs in each outing while recording at least six strikeouts on three occasions. The 27-year-old native of Japan settled for a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday after yielding five hits and fanning seven in seven innings. Tanaka is 4-2 in seven career turns versus Boston but has a lofty 5.13 ERA.

Owens will be making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace the injured Joe Kelly. The 23-year-old Californian lasted only 3 1/3 innings at Houston in his season debut on Sunday, surrendering three runs on five hits and four walks. Owens, who made his major-league debut against New York on Aug. 4, has yielded 10 runs and 11 hits over 6 2/3 innings in two career outings versus the Yankees - both losses.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro has recorded three two-hit performances in his last four contests.

2. Boston DH David Ortiz is hitting .306 with 47 homers and 158 RBIs in his career against the Yankees.

3. New York will be facing a left-handed starter for the eighth time in its last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Red Sox 4