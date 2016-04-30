Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The New York Yankees attempt to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat when they visit the Boston Red Sox on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. New York has crossed the plate a total of five times during its three-game slide after suffering a 4-2 loss in Friday’s opener, which marked the sixth straight game and 14th in the last 16 it scored three runs or fewer.

Alex Rodriguez has homered in two straight contests since missing two with an oblique injury to double his season total and carries a three-game RBI streak into Saturday. Boston has won five of its last six overall contests but has split its last 10 at home. Hanley Ramirez saw his run of consecutive games with an RBI end at four games Friday but is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he has gone 8-for-23 (.348). David Ortiz continues to produce against Boston’s bitter rival, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the series opener to raise his career average versus New York to .307 (256-for-834) with 48 home runs and 160 RBIs in 225 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (1-2, 6.95 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-0, 3.51)

Pineda is coming off his worst outing of the young season, a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday in which he surrendered seven runs and 10 hits - four homers - over five innings. The 27-year-old Dominican lost his only road start of the year, falling at Toronto on April 13 despite allowing only two earned runs in six frames. Pineda is 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA in seven career starts against Boston and has won each of his last three outings at Fenway Park.

Porcello won each of his first four starts this season, including a turn at Atlanta on Monday in which he scattered four hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. The 27-year-old native of Morristown, N.J. has worked at least six frames in 12 straight starts dating to last season - the second-longest active streak behind Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta’s 24-game run. Porcello has made 11 career starts against New York, going 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro has recorded four multi-hit performances in his last five games.

2. New York OF Aaron Hicks (shoulder) likely will start on Sunday against Boston’s David Price.

3. Boston RHP Joe Kelly (shoulder) threw off a mound Friday and is expected to have another bullpen session on Tuesday before possibly beginning a rehab assignment.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Yankees 3