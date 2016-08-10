Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are trying to make sure the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays don’t sneak too far away in the American League East race and need a strong effort on their six-game homestand before heading out on another lengthy trip. The Red Sox will try to make it two straight to start the homestand and clinch a series win when they host the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Boston will play 30 of its final 46 games on the road, including another west coast swing and trips to Baltimore and Toronto, but has a chance to do some damage at home this week against the Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks after beginning the homestand with a big win on Tuesday. The one downside of the 5-3 triumph was the performance of closer Craig Kimbrel, who walked four batters and had to be replaced by Matt Barnes in the ninth inning. The Yankees are trying to balance moving the youth onto the roster while gracefully shuffling the veterans out the door, and Alex Rodriguez did not get into the game on Tuesday. The 14-time All-Star, who is set to be released by New York after Friday’s game, is expected to at least play on Thursday and could get an at-bat or two on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.80 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (8-9, 3.09)

Eovaldi is coming off a pair of losses in which he struggled to keep the ball in the yard, surrendering a pair of home runs in each. The 26-year-old Texan went seven innings against the New York Mets on Thursday but was charged with four runs on five hits and a pair of walks in the loss. Eovaldi tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief against Boston on July 15 but was lit up for six runs and 10 hits over five innings in a start at Fenway Park on May 1.

Pomeranz is still looking for his first win since joining the Red Sox and struggled with his control at Seattle on Thursday. The 27-year-old issued six walks in as many innings against the Mariners but limited the damage to two runs without factoring in the decision. Pomeranz is getting his first taste of the longtime rivalry but held the Yankees to one run and five hits over seven innings as a member of the San Diego Padres on July 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox rookie LF Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-3 on Tuesday and is 8-for-16 since joining the team last week.

2. New York 1B Mark Teixeira, who is retiring at the end of the season, is 1-for-13 over the last three games.

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts, who is 4-for-28 over his last seven games, got the day off on Tuesday but is expected back in the lineup on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Yankees 5