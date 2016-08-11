Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

Alex Rodriguez will make his final appearance at Fenway Park and has a chance to lead the New York Yankees to a series win when they visit the Boston Red Sox in the finale of a three-game set on Thursday. Rodriguez, who is set to play his final game for the Yankees at home on Friday before being released, got into Wednesday’s win as a pinch hitter and is expected to play a bigger role in the finale.

Rodriguez flied out in his lone plate appearance on Wednesday but New York managed to even the series at one win apiece by picking on the Red Sox bullpen for five runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth en route to a 9-4 triumph. “My job description does not entail a farewell tour,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters when asked why Rodriguez wasn’t playing a bigger role in the first two games of the series. “My job description is to try and win every game and put everyone in the best possible position, and that’s what I’m trying to do.” The Red Sox need to win every game at this point to keep pace in the American League East and AL wild card races and may be without All-Star slugger David Ortiz. The veteran designated hitter had to be helped off the field after fouling a ball off his right leg in the ninth inning on Wednesday and was sent for x-rays.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (6-10, 5.17 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-5, 5.93)

Pineda allowed four or more earned runs in four of his last six starts but managed a win against Cleveland on Friday while surrendering four in six frames. The Dominican Republic native owns 149 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings this season but had two of his lowest strikeout performances (three in five innings and four in six) against the Red Sox earlier in the season. Pineda picked up the pace against Boston on July 15 with six k’s in five frames but was knocked around for five runs on five hits – three homers – in a loss.

Rodriguez is moving up a day in the rotation after knuckleballer Steven Wright suffered a shoulder injury diving into a base while pinch running for David Ortiz during interleague play at the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The 23-year-old is 0-2 in his last four starts and was knocked out of Saturday’s game against the Dodgers in the fifth inning while being charged with three runs on eight hits and a walk. Rodriguez scattered one run and four hits over seven innings to beat New York on July 16 and is 4-1 with a 2.01 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Mookie Betts left Wednesday’s game with calf tightness and is day-to-day.

2. Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi left his start on Wednesday with elbow discomfort and will be sent back to New York for further testing.

3. Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez is 0-for-15 since suffering a wrist injury in Seattle last week.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Yankees 4