Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox saw their loud bats quieted for the majority of their second straight contest before Hanley Ramirez belted a three-run homer to cap a five-run ninth inning for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees. Boston looks to ride the momentum of just its third walk-off win of the season as it plays the second contest of a four-game series versus visiting New York on Friday.

Veteran David Ortiz launched a solo shot for his 537th career homer, passing Yankees icon Mickey Mantle for 17th place on the all-time list. The sixth win in nine outings for the Red Sox pushed their lead in the division to two games over second-place Baltimore and five over New York, which has answered a seven-game winning streak with four losses in five contests. Starlin Castro collected four hits in the series opener and is 11-for-17 during his four-game hitting streak. The 26-year-old Dominican is 29-for-84 with nine RBIs and 11 runs scored in 22 career encounters with Boston.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Cessa (4-1, 4.34 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (6-10, 5.31)

Cessa sustained his first loss in 13 career appearances on Sunday as the 24-year-old surrendered three homers and four runs total in a 4-2 setback to Tampa Bay. The Mexico native has struggled to keep the ball in the park with eight homers allowed in his last four outings. Cessa handcuffed Boston in their lone encounter, striking out a pair in two perfect innings of relief in New York's 4-2 win on Aug. 11.

Buchholz's strong late-season surge hit a sizable roadblock on Sunday, as the 32-year-old permitted six runs and walked four batters in three innings of a no-decision at Toronto. Buchholz will look to solve his troubles at Fenway Park, where he owns a disastrous 1-7 mark while yielding 47 runs in 66 1/3 innings this season. The veteran is 5-9 with a 6.19 ERA versus the Yankees in his career, although he did retire the only two batters he faced in a relief appearance on Aug. 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 3B Chase Headley has three multi-hit performances in his last four meetings with Boston.

2. Ramirez has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.

3. Yankees OF Brett Gardner is 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Yankees 2