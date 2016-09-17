Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

(Updated: UPDATES AL East and wild-card standings in second paragraph)

Left-hander David Price has been heating up since August while fellow veteran Hanley Ramirez has found his stride in September. The dynamic duo looks to continue its sizzling ways on Saturday as the host Boston Red Sox attempt to claim the first three contests of their four-game series with the rival New York Yankees.

Signed to a seven-year, $217 million deal, Price has paid dividends by posting a 7-0 mark with a 2.16 ERA in his last seven outings while Ramirez followed up his dramatic three-run homer in the series opener with his sixth blast in nine games in Friday's 7-4 victory. The 32-year-old Ramirez is 18-for-55 with 18 RBIs and 11 runs scored this month for American League East-leading Boston, which has won seven of its last 10 contests to build a two-game lead over Baltimore and Toronto. New York has answered a seven-game winning streak with losses in five of its last six to fall four games back in the wild card race. Rookie Gary Sanchez has a two-run double and a run scored in the series and is 8-for-23 with three extra-base hits in his brief career versus the Red Sox.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (16-8, 3.81)

Mitchell struggled in his second start since breaking a toe in spring training, allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings in an 8-2 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The 25-year-old didn't receive any favors from his defense, as Aaron Judge's dropped fly ball led to three runs in the second. Mitchell hasn't distinguished himself in four career relief appearances versus Boston, surrendering five runs on 10 hits in 7 1/3 frames while allowing the club to bat .345 against him.

Price's lone blemishes in his last outing on Monday were a pair of solo homers over eight innings in a 12-2 rout of Baltimore. The 31-year-old hasn't been as dominant in three starts against the Yankees this season, posting a 1-2 mark with a gaudy 7.79 ERA. Didi Gregorius (.400), Chase Headley (.370), Jacoby Ellsbury (.357) and Brian McCann (.345) have all enjoyed individual success versus Price, who owns a 14-9 career mark against the Yankees and a 9-3 record at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Billy Butler has driven in four runs in two contests since joining the team.

2. Boston LF Andrew Benintendi is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday after missing 17 games with a left knee sprain.

3. Gregorius is 3-for-8 in the series after a disastrous 1-for-16 stretch in his previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Yankees 2