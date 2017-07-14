Preview: Yankees at Red Sox

The New York Yankees stumbled badly down the stretch of the first half of the season and watched the Boston Red Sox zip past them and into first place in the American League East. The Yankees get an opportunity to chip into their bitter rival's 3 1/2-game lead atop the division when they visit the Red Sox on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series.

New York has dropped 18 of 25 to yield first place to Boston and faces the daunting prospect of kicking off the second half with an 11-game road trip. "Every series is crucial, but especially playing the Red Sox," said Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 30 homers and won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. "They're in first place right now, so it's going to be big for us." The Red Sox lost four of their last five before the break to close out a 10-game trek and are 1-4 against New York, scoring one run or fewer in each of the four losses. First baseman Mitch Moreland was a first-half surprise for Boston, but he did not have a homer or an RBI in his last 11 games after going deep in three straight contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees TBD vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (9-4, 3.60 ERA)

Manager Joe Girardi declined to reveal his rotation, but CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino and Michael Pineda each have turned in dominant efforts against Boston this season. Tanaka turned in a clunker last Sunday, so Sabathia could get the nod. The veteran lefty lasted only 2 2/3 innings versus Toronto on July 4 in his first start since coming off the disabled list, but he blanked Boston for eight innings on June 7.

Pomeranz is riding a three-start winning streak and is unbeaten in his last five turns, allowing a combined six earned runs during that stretch. He earned Boston's only win over the Yankees this season with five innings of two-run ball at Yankee Stadium on June 6 to improve to 2-1 with a 2.40 in six appearances (five starts) versus New York. Judge is 2-for-2 and Didi Gregorius 6-for-11 with a homer against Pomeranz.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees DH Matt Holliday, who last played on June 24 due to a viral infection, is expected back in the lineup Friday.

2. Boston closer RHP Craig Kimbrel has struck out more than half the batters (68 of 134) he has faced this season.

3. The Yankees acquired 1B Garrett Cooper from Milwaukee on Thursday for LHP Tyler Webb.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Red Sox 3