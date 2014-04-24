Red Sox 5, Yankees 1: John Lackey worked eight terrific innings for the host Red Sox while Yankees counterpart Michael Pineda was ejected early for using an illegal substance in the latest installment of the Boston-New York rivalry.

Lackey (3-2) surpassed his previous season high of seven innings and bounced back nicely from consecutive outings, including one against the Yankees, in which he was charged with six runs in each start. He struck out 11 hitters in this one - his previous season high was six - and did not walk a batter, throwing 84 of 111 pitches for strikes.

With Boston leading 2-0 in the second inning, Red Sox manager John Farrell came out of the dugout in the middle of an at-bat by Grady Sizemore and requested that plate umpire Gerry Davis inspect Pineda (2-2). The umpires examined Pineda’s glove and his hand before spotting a foreign substance on the side of his neck, and the New York right-hander was promptly ejected.

Four of the first six Red Sox batters recorded hits against Pineda, including a leadoff triple by Sizemore, an RBI single by Dustin Pedroia and a run-scoring hit by A.J. Pierzynski later in the opening inning. David Phelps relieved Pineda in the second inning and struck out Sizemore before Boston tacked on two more runs in the third, fueled by an error by shortstop Derek Jeter.

Alfonso Soriano’s sacrifice fly drew New York within 4-1 in the sixth, but Lackey cruised through the rest of that frame, as well as the next two. Brock Holt’s RBI single provided additional cushion in the eighth before Boston closer Koji Uehara struck out the side in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pineda appeared to have a similar foreign substance on his palm the last time he faced the Red Sox on April 10. However, nobody in the Boston dugout complained to the umpires that night. Entering Wednesday’s action, the 25-year-old was 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA. ... Former Red Sox OF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts after recording two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs in Tuesday’s contest. ... 1B Mike Napoli had three hits for Boston and Pedroia scored twice while DH Carlos Beltran and 2B Brian Roberts each had two hits for New York.