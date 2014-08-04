Yankees 8, Red Sox 7: Stephen Drew drove in four runs against his former team and Brett Gardner homered among three hits as New York took the rubber match from host Boston.

Chase Headley added an RBI while Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann each scored twice for the Yankees, who pulled within 1 1/2 games of the Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the second American League wild-card spot. Esmil Rogers (1-0) made his New York debut and tossed three hitless innings of relief to earn the win while David Robertson worked around a leadoff walk for his 29th save.

David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia each homered and Daniel Nava drove in a pair of runs as the Red Sox suffered their fourth straight series loss. Boston battered Yankees starter David Phelps for six runs (five earned) in two innings before the right-hander left with elbow inflammation.

The Red Sox grabbed a quick lead with three runs in the first inning but starter Clay Buchholz gave it right back in the next half-inning when Drew delivered an RBI fielder’s choice and Gardner doubled in a pair. Pedroia delivered a two-run blast into the “Green Monster” seats in the second to put Boston back in front, and Ortiz’s two-run drive to the deepest part of the ballpark in the fourth made it a 7-4 gap.

Buchholz got two quick outs in the fifth before a double and a walk put two on, and Headley doubled in a run before Drew’s single to right plated a pair to tie it up. Gardner led off the sixth against left-hander Craig Breslow (2-3) and launched his 15th home run - and fifth in the last six games - out to right to put New York on top for the first time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Buchholz was charged with seven runs on eight hits and five walks and needed 114 pitches to get through five innings. … Boston OF Allen Craig (ankle) missed his second straight game while RF Shane Victorino (back) went to Los Angeles and will meet with a back specialist on Monday. … Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka is expected to throw on Monday for the first time since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on July 14.