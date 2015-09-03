Yankees 13, Red Sox 8

BOSTON -- The New York Yankees hammered out five home runs in the first five innings and built a 12-1 lead before limping home to a 13-8 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the rubber game of a three-game series Wednesday.

The win, which moved the Yankees within a game of first-place Toronto in the American League East pending the Blue Jays’ night game, was the 800th of Joe Girardi’s managing career (722 with New York, 78 with the then-Florida Marlins).

Rookie first baseman Greg Bird and backup catcher John Ryan Murphy hit back-to-back homers and right fielder Carlos Beltran also connected in an eight-run second inning. Second baseman Stephen Drew and shortstop Didi Gregorius added homers for the Yankees.

New York right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-6) defeated the Red Sox for the third time in as many starts this season -- by a combined count of 40-15.

Tanaka, allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings, became the first Yankees pitcher to get 10-plus runs of support in three consecutive starts against the Red Sox, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The series win was the sixth straight for the Yankees at Fenway Park, the first time since 1956-58 that happened. After losing the first two games of the season series, New York is 10-3 against its rivals and finished 7-2 at Fenway Park this season.

The Yankees went 5-1 on their six-game road trip, scoring 56 runs.

Boston rookie left-hander Henry Owens, who finished his day with a 5.87 ERA in six major league starts (two against the Yankees), retired the first four batters -- but the only other out he recorded came on a baserunning gaffe by the Yankees in their big inning.

A walk to third baseman Chase Headley was followed by Bird’s first career road homer (third overall). Murphy came through with his second of the season two pitches later. The bases were loaded when left fielder Chris Young snapped a 2-for-33 skid with what should have been a two-run double off the wall in left. However, Drew and center fielder Brett Gardner ran the Yanks into their second out of the inning as only one run scored.

Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez then knocked out Owens (2-2) with a two-run single. Beltran’s 13th of the season -- crushed to the opposite field -- came on the first pitch from reliever Ryan Cook.

Cook walked two in the third before Drew, on a 6-for-8 mini tear coming in, ripped his 17th homer of the season into the right field seats.

The sizzling Drew finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Right-hander Andrew Bailey, completing the two-year road back from shoulder surgery, made his Yankees debut in relief of Tanaka. The 2009 American League Rookie of the Year walked two, gave up a hit and a sacrifice fly before being lifted following one-third of an inning.

Bogaerts hit a solo homer for the Red Sox.

The last-place Red Sox had two runs in, cutting their deficit to 13-7, and the bases loaded with one out in the eighth when Girardi was forced to go to Dellin Betances.

Betances struck third baseman Pablo Sandoval out looking and got shortstop Xander Bogaerts to ground end the inning. Rookie right-hander Caleb Cotham gave up back-to-back doubles to start the ninth, and closer Andrew Miller had to finish it off.

NOTES: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who has said he would consider using DH Alex Rodriguez at first base against left-handed pitchers, said Wednesday, “I just don’t think Alex is ready to do it.” ... Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo began the plan to rotate his three outfielders for the remainder of the season, switching RF Rusney Castillo to left and Jackie Bradley Jr. from right to left, with Mookie Betts staying in center. ... Yankee LHP CC Sabathia, out with a knee injury, threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could be close to facing hitters. ... Boston RHP Clay Buchholz, apparently out for the season with an elbow problem, made 25 throws at 75 feet. Lovullo said Buchholz might pitch an inning or so late in the final month. ... Rookie RHP Luis Severino opens the Yankees’ three-game series when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. ... Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly goes for his seventh straight win in Friday’s opener of a three-game interleague home set with the Philadelphia Phillies.