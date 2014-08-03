Yankees rally past Red Sox, 6-4

BOSTON -- Derek Jeter was waiting on a strike.

With the bases loaded and no outs, the New York Yankees’ captain didn’t get one but still managed to spark his team to a much-needed win.

Jeter’s two-run double ignited a four-run third inning, and Mark Teixeira homered to power the Yankees to a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Boston rookie Allen Webster allowed three straight walks to start the third inning before Jeter flared an 0-1 fastball to shallow right field. That jump-started an early rally that helped the Yankees overcome a 3-0 deficit and win for just the second time in their past seven games.

”When the bases are loaded, you’ve got to throw strikes,“ Jeter said. ”The ball was probably in off the plate, but I stayed inside.

“Sometimes you’re lucky, and I’ll take lucky.”

New York manager Joe Girardi felt his team hit the ball better than the scoreboard reflected (10 hits), but he knew they needed to capitalize on Webster’s wildness.

“You have to take advantage of it,” he said. “Whenever you get three free baserunners with nobody out, you’ve got to do something.”

Rookie right-hander Shane Greene pitched into the fifth inning and designated hitter Carlos Beltran went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI for third-place New York.

Jeter, set to retire at the end of this season after 20 years with the Yankees, believes the Yankees are starting to turn the corner as the calendar flips to August.

“You’re not always going to hit balls hard. You’re not always going to get a lot of hits. You’re not always going to score runs. But when you do, hopefully it lasts for as long as possible,” the shortstop said. “We feel as though we’ve got a hot streak coming, but you have to go out there and do it.”

Greene gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking two, striking out five and departing with a 5-3 lead. Shawn Kelley (2-3) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings for the win.

“After we got down 3-0, guys put some really tough at-bats out there,” Girardi said. “I thought we swung the bats really well, better than even the six runs we scored.”

Second baseman Stephen Drew -- traded from Boston to New York on Thursday -- put the Yankees up by three with an RBI double in the seventh inning, but Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz brought Boston within 6-4 on a sacrifice fly against reliever Dellin Betances in the bottom half.

Betances followed with a perfect eighth and David Robertson pitched the ninth for his 28th save.

Early control problems plagued Webster (1-1), who walked five batters during the Yankees’ big third inning.

“It was clear he lost command of the strike zone,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “And while there’s plenty of stuff in terms of fastball action ... the ability to make adjustments, whether pitch to pitch or hitter to hitter, was elusive.”

The Red Sox trotted out rookie starters on consecutive days after trading their top two pitchers, ace left-hander Jon Lester and right-hander John Lackey, in separate deals Thursday.

First baseman Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer for last-place Boston, which has lost nine of 11.

The Red Sox jumped out to an early lead for the second straight day.

Right fielder Yoenis Cespedes, acquired in the deal that sent Lester to Oakland, led off the second inning with a single in his first at-bat in a Red Sox uniform and Napoli followed with his 13th homer of the year, a towering shot that cleared the Green Monster in left field. Rookie catcher Christian Vazquez made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

“I came in and I felt very comfortable,” Cespedes said through a translator. “It was nice to see a lot of fans in the stands and I really like it here.”

Jeter’s double got things rolling for the Yankees, who promptly tied the game on center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury’s groundout and took a 4-3 lead on an RBI single by Beltran.

Webster lasted just 2 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up four runs, two hits and six walks with one strikeout.

Teixeira tacked on another run with his 19th homer of the season, a shot off Craig Breslow leading off the fifth inning.

NOTES: Boston OF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained lower back, is expected to see an orthopedic surgeon in Los Angeles this week. ... New York has played close games recently, with its previous 12 before Saturday decided by one or two runs. ... Boston C David Ross was placed on the 15-day DL with a planter fascia injury in his right foot. ... Yankees RHP Joel Pineda is slated to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. The plan is for him to throw 60-65 pitches. ... Boston added recently acquired RHP Joe Kelly to the 25-man roster and sent RHP Anthony Ranaudo to Triple-A Pawtucket. Ranaudo won his first major league start Friday. Kelly was picked up with OF/1B Allen Craig for RHP John Lackey on Thursday.