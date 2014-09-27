Jeter sits as Yankees defeat Red Sox

BOSTON -- No Derek Jeter.

That’s about all anyone really will remember from this game.

Francisco Cervelli had two hits and drove in a run, former Red Sox left-hander Chris Capuano was solid into the seventh inning and the New York Yankees opened their final series of shortstop Jeter’s career with a 3-2 win over Boston on Friday night in a contest filled with reserve players.

Jeter, playing in his 20th season, had the night off after a scintillating finish to his career in Yankee Stadium. He had a walk-off single to lift New York over Baltimore on Thursday night.

His next game in Fenway Park -- likely to be as the DH on Saturday -- will match Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle at 152 for the most played by a Yankee in Boston’s fabled ballpark.

Capuano (3-4) gave up one unearned run and four hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in 6 2/3 innings for his first win in five starts. David Robertson pitched the ninth for his 39th save.

“It really was kind of an up-and-down year for me and it’s been a really special experience to get to be part of the Yankees for a couple of months and finish strong,” Capuano said. “It feels good, especially in Boston.”

Robertson got the final three outs with a runner on second. Two came on strikeouts.

Center fielder Rusney Castillo homered for Boston for the second straight night, hitting a solo shot completely out of Fenway over the Green Monster in the seventh inning.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright (0-1) made his first start of the season, giving up two unearned runs in five innings.

“I thought he had really late action to his knuckleball,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “Obviously, at times, it was difficult for (catcher) Daniel (Butler) to hang on to. You think back to the second inning, where it’s a strikeout and the ball gets by him for the leadoff baserunner. And then unfortunately a double play that we’re trying to turn adds to the second unearned run of the inning. Through the five innings, he kept them off stride. He used his other pitches, his fastball and his curveball when needed, and he kept us in the game.”

Leading 3-1 in the sixth inning, the Yankees added a run on third baseman Zelous Wheeler’s sacrifice fly.

With many regulars out of the lineup for both teams, the game was played in a swift pace of 3 hours, 1 minute -- unusual for a Red Sox-Yankees matchup.

Fans chanted Jeter’s name many times, but the Yankees star didn’t appear in the game. Every on-deck hitter coming out of New York’s dugout got booed in the ninth inning.

“It really didn’t surprise me,” Robertson said of the chants. “There’s a lot of Yankee fans in the seats tonight and I know that the Red Sox fans love and respect him. It’ll be fun to watch tomorrow when he plays.”

Chants of “Der-ek Je-ter” started echoing around Fenway Park in the top of the third inning, but the Yankees’ captain was “drained” from the emotion of his final Yankee Stadium at-bat Thursday -- a walk-off single -- and asked manager Joe Girardi for the day off.

The crowd instead was served a Yankees spring training lineup seen in Fort Myers, Fla., sometime in mid-March and Boston countered with its lineup mostly filled with rookies and late-season call-ups.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, the Yankees scored two unearned runs -- thanks to two passed balls by catcher Dan Butler and a throwing error by second baseman Mookie Betts, who was attempting to turn a double play. Cervelli drove in the first run with an RBI single and Betts’ error allowed the second to score.

“I was not as satisfied. I would have been satisfied if I went deeper,” Wright said. “My knuckleball was moving a lot today. They did a good job of laying off it and making me throw my fastball for strikes. To me, it was just OK.”

Right fielder Antoan Richardson made a running grab, taking away a two-run homer from left fielder Bryce Brentz in the fifth.

Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Brentz’s RBI single.

NOTES: It’s the first time since 1993 that neither the Red Sox nor the Yankees are going to the playoffs. ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter said he was drained from Thursday night’s memorable finish. “I don’t think I really slept -- maybe a couple of hours,” he said before telling the media he never asked for a day off before. “I just couldn’t play tonight.” In respect for the rivalry, though, he said he’d play this weekend. “I would be surprised if he didn’t -- really surprised,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... Boston sends RHP Joe Kelly (3-2, 4.00 ERA) against Masahiro Tanaka (13-4, 2.47) on Saturday.