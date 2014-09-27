Fenway fans cheer Jeter, rout of Yankees

BOSTON -- The sellout crowd at Fenway Park on Saturday was there to witness the next-to-last game of Derek Jeter’s distinguished career.

Oh, and by the way, there was a game to play.

Jeter went 1-for-2 with an infield hit and was injured slightly, and the Boston Red Sox scored eight runs in the second inning en route to a 10-4 blowout of the New York Yankees.

Jeter appeared to be limping slightly after the infield hit. After the game, he simply said, ”Yup,“ when asked if he will play on Sunday. Hs manager, Joe Girardi, said: ”I’ll text him in the morning and see what he wants to do.

“He probably felt it a little bit in his hamstring. He didn’t say he was injured, but we’ll see.”

Girardi said the plan going in was for Jeter to get only two at-bats.

Right-hander Joe Kelly won his third straight start, right fielder Daniel Nava drove in three runs and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes two as Boston evened the final series of the season at 1-1 heading into Sunday’s finale.

Jeter, serving as the designated hitter Saturday and Sunday after sitting out Friday night, struck out on three pitches in the first inning, when Kelly threw a 99-mph fastball past him.

Then in the third, Jeter, hearing the chants of “Der-rek Je-ter,” fouled a pitch off and then hit an infield chopper that became his 3,464th career hit.

Kelly said: “It’s not difficult to stay focused” in a situation like that; where a visiting player is getting all the attention.

”He came up to bat and I tried to stand on the back of the mound and let him have his time,“ Kelly said. ”He deserves it. It’s awesome to see him get a standing ‘O’ and people cheering for him.

“After that, it’s baseball. You gotta get back on the mound and throw strikes and try to beat the other team.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell said he didn’t have to remind his guys there was a game to be won.

”No, not at all,“ he said. ”I think if you looked at the way Joe Kelly approached things, he’s not caught up in the moment. I don’t think any of our guys are.

“We recognize a great career that’s coming to a close. But our guys are professional and they’re going out to compete and win.”

Jeter was in the dugout wearing sunglasses when Francisco Cervelli was sent out to bat for him in the fifth. Cervelli was booed and promptly bounced into a double play.

“Oh, yeah, normal at bat, nothing crazy,” Cervelli said later. “I think in his career you never see a pinch hit for him so. ...”

The crowd broke into a long and loud Jeter chant in the ninth inning, with some chanting “Fare-well Cap-tain.” There was also a “We Want Jeter” chant, but the goal there wasn’t clear since he was already out of the game.

The two RBIs for Cespedes -- which helped Boston to a 10-0 lead -- gave him 100 for the season, 33 of them with the Red Sox since coming over from the Oakland A‘s.

While most of the crowd was there to see Jeter, Red Sox fans rejoiced as the hated Yankees fumbled and stumbled through the big second inning that chased Masahiro Tanaka (13-5).

Boston had two out and a man on first before 10 straight batters reached base, including two ground balls played into singles and a fly to center dropped by Eury Perez, who made another error later.

Tanaka, in his second start back after a 65-game absence with a slight muscle tear in his right elbow that still might require Tommy John surgery, lasted only 1 2/3 innings. He was 1-1 after coming back from the injury.

”He was fine. He came out of it fine,“ pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. ”It wasn’t physical. I think sometimes the second time out (since an injury) is a little different, getting back into the flow of everything.

“So I think that had more to do with it than anything else.”

Kelly (4-2 with Boston, 6-4 overall) pitched 7 1/3 innings, leaving after allowing four straight hits with one out in the eighth. Shortstop Stephen Drew greeted left-hander Tommy Layne with a two-run double.

Kelly finished the season strong and should be part of the rotation in 2015. He won four of his last five starts.

“Premium stuff,” Farrell said.

The Red Sox, who had 16 hits, won easily despite running into a double play -- on a hit -- in the fourth inning.

Left fielder Bryce Brentz was on second when center fielder Rusney Castillo bounced a single over second base. Second baseman Jose Pirela fielded the ball and Brentz was caught rounding third. He was out in a rundown and Castillo was gunned down trying to get back to first base.

Castillo went 3-for-3 with a walk and has seven hits, two of them home runs, in the last three games.

NOTES: Outgoing commissioner Bud Selig was honored on the field before the game. ... 2B Mookie Betts was named Red Sox minor league offensive player of the year, while LHP Brian Johnson was tabbed as the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year. ... RHP Michael Pineda, ejected from the game for the use of pine tar in his last start at Fenway Park, closes the season for the Yankees when he faces RHP Clay Buchholz on Sunday. ... SS Derek Jeter is 8-for-29 with no home runs and two RBIs lifetime against Buchholz. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced after Friday night’s game that CF Jacoby Ellsbury won’t play in Boston because of a hamstring injury.