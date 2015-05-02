A-Rod belts historic homer to give Yankees win over Red Sox

BOSTON -- Alex Rodriguez didn’t know he would have a chance to make history until late in Friday night’s game.

The beleaguered Yankees infielder heard from manager Joe Girardi in the sixth inning that he would be pinch hitting in a tight game against the Red Sox in the series opener at Fenway Park.

His directive was a simple one.

“We want him to swing the bat,” Girardi said.

Rodriguez did just that, swinging his way into the history books by launching his 660th career home run to tie Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time home-run list, leading New York to a 3-2 victory.

It was the first career pinch-hit home run for the Yankees infielder, who was originally given the night off before replacing designated hitter Garrett Jones with one out in the eighth in a 2-2 game.

“It’s a big hit for us in that situation,” said Girardi. “It allows us to use our bullpen the way we want to use it; it gives us the lead. He gets by the 660 and now we move on and we play.”

The milestone blast came on a 3-0 fastball from Red Sox right-hander Junichi Tazawa, who Rodriguez was 2-for-14 against coming into the game. Rodriguez has hit 25 home runs at Fenway Park and 54 against Boston in his career.

“I don’t know what it means (to me),” said Rodriguez, who was overwhelmed by his emotions after his historic home run. “I‘m actually very excited, just trying to stay in the moment. It’s good to do it in a good team win, and I got emotional there.”

New York (14-9) won for the fourth time in its last five games and handed Boston (12-11) its first series-opening loss of the season after winning seven in a row entering Friday.

C.C. Sabathia did not receive a decision, with the Yankees left-hander giving up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 6.0 innings. Right-hander Esmil Rodgers (1-1) earned the win in relief and Andrew Miller pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save.

Justin Masterson also received a no-decision, as the Red Sox right-hander allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks and striking out a pair. Tazawa (0-1) was the losing pitcher after giving up the home run to Rodriguez.

“A 3-0 fastball,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He challenged him and he got beat. Hindsight on that was going to be 20-20. I think everyone realized what he was up there for and unfortunately a 3-0 pitch found too much of the plate after falling behind in the count.”

After a solo home run from right fielder Allen Craig gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the fourth, Yankees catcher Brian McCann tied the game with an RBI single to left in the seventh.

Right fielder Carlos Beltran rifled an 0-1 fastball to the gap in left-center to plate center fielder Ellsbury, giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

Xander Bogaerts gave Boston’s offense a much-needed jolt. A leadoff liner down the third-base line reached the wall in left, allowing the shortstop to reach second without a throw.

A sacrifice fly to deep left-center from catcher Ryan Hanigan moved Bogaerts to third, and center fielder Mookie Betts followed up with a sac fly to center, tying the game.

Masterson worked his way out of a jam in the fourth, fanning designated hitter Garrett Jones and forcing second baseman Stephen Drew to ground out to strand runners on second and third.

Craig deposited his solo home run into the first row of the Green Monster in left on a 1-0 fastball with two outs in the fourth, giving Boston a 2-1 lead.

Interference cost the Red Sox a run later in the frame as Hanigan’s line-hugging hit to left was touched by a fan, reverting it to a ground-rule double and bringing Bogaerts back to third.

“The explanation on the field was, ‘We can’t guarantee that’s going to be a safe call at home plate if the play were to continue,'” Farrell said. “It’s a judgment call by the home plate umpire.”

Masterson found himself in trouble again in the fifth -- loading the bases on Ellsbury’s single, a walk to Teixeira, and a hit-by-pitch to McCann with two away -- but he skirted danger once more by forcing Beltran to ground out to first and momentarily preserve the one-run lead.

Hanigan was forced to leave the game in the top of the seventh with what was later diagnosed as a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand after taking a deflected ball to the hand after it hit New York first baseman Mark Teixeira.

According to Farrell, surgery is likely and Hanigan may miss “a substantial amount of time.”

“We’ll miss his presence behind the plate,” said Farrell, “but we as a group have to be resilient in times like this and look to fortify the position.”

Multiple reports have catching prospect Blake Swihart being called up to the roster to take Hanigan’s place. Swihart is batting .338 with 11 RBI in 18 games with Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet for the second game of their weekend set on Saturday.

NOTES: The Yankees went with an all-lefty lineup against a right-handed pitcher. “A product of (Red Sox starting RHP Justin) Masterson,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... New York LHP C.C. Sabathia was 0-4 entering play and winless in his last six outings. ... Boston OF/1B Allen Craig made his third start of 2015 in right field against Sabathia. “Trying to get another right-hander in the lineup,” manager John Farrell said. ... Red Sox CF Rusney Castillo (shoulder) was the DH for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. “There’s no target (return) date to even consider,” Farrell said. ... Boston OF Shane Victorino (hamstring) might begin a rehab assignment next week.