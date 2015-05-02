EditorsNote: Fixes Betances innings pitched

Gardner in the driver’s seat for Yankees

BOSTON -- Brett Gardner delivered a full harvest of runs for the Yankees on Saturday.

The left fielder had two hits, including the go-ahead two-run double in the fifth, and drove in three of his team’s four runs as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 at Fenway Park.

“It doesn’t happen often,” Gardner said. “I‘m not much of an RBI guy. My job is to get on base. It’s testament to guys in front of me getting on base.”

Gardner notched his eighth multi-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to five games as New York (15-9) won for the ninth time in 11 games.

“Gardy’s a guy that we talk about playing every day; it doesn’t matter if (the pitchers) are left-handed or right-handed,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We had a huge game from him.”

New York designated hitter Alex Rodriguez went 1-for-4 one day after he clubbed his 660th career home run, tying Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home run list.

Yankees right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (2-0) gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk, and he had two strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Right-hander Dellin Betances pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first save.

“(Eovaldi) gave us a great game today,” Girardi said. “I would have loved to get him through the seventh, but I just felt with the pitches that he had, I was going to bring in a fresh arm.”

Boston (12-12) has dropped the first two games of the series and is in danger of losing its fifth consecutive series at home against the Yankees.

Designated hitter David Ortiz and third baseman Pablo Sandoval each went 2-for-4 for Boston.

Left-hander Wade Miley (1-3) recorded a quality start, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out three in seven innings for the Red Sox.

“I just tried to go out and relax and make good pitches to keep us in the game,” said Miley, who had given up seven runs in two of his last three starts coming in.

Boston manager John Farrell added: “Much improved. I think Wade delivered what we anticipated and will anticipate going forward. I think he did a much better job of keeping the pace that he works at under control.”

Didi Gregorius led off the third inning with a ground ball single to right field, and the Yankees shortstop advanced to second base on a wild pitch with Gardner at the plate.

With one out, Gardner shot a ball down the left field line that allowed Gregorius to score, giving New York a 1-0 lead, but he was thrown out trying to stretch his double into a triple.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia of the Red Sox hit his fifth home run of the season with none out in the fourth, launching an 82-mph slider from Eovaldi over the Green Monster to tie the game, 1-1.

Center fielder Mookie Betts doubled to left in the seventh to score catcher Blake Swihart, trimming the Red Sox’ deficit to 3-2. Swihart had one hit and a walk in his major league debut.

Yankees right fielder Chris Young hit a solo home run -- his sixth blast of the season -- to left in the ninth to cap the scoring.

New York improved to 12-3 in its last 15 games. In that span, the Yankees have hit 18 home runs and their pitchers have held opposing batters to a .215 averaged while combining for a 2.54 ERA. A win in Sunday night’s series finale at Fenway would give New York a clean sweep.

“These games matter just as much as the games in the end of September, so hopefully we can keep playing well.” Gardner said.

NOTES: Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez was back in the lineup Saturday. Rodriguez hit his 660th career home run as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of New York’s 3-2 win on Friday, tying Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home run list. ... 1B Mark Teixeira was hit by a pitch in his right wrist during Friday’s game, but he stayed in the game and was in the New York lineup on Saturday. “Getting hit in the wrist is tough on hitters,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... Boston C Ryan Hanigan was placed on the 15-day disabled list after breaking his right hand late in Friday night’s game. ... C Blake Swihart started in his major league debut and batted ninth after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace Hanigan on the roster. “Blake is a darn good prospect,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.