Yankees hold off Red Sox to earn series sweep

BOSTON -- The latest series between two long-time rivals ended with some old-fashioned bad blood and drama just before midnight Sunday night.

It also ended with the surging Yankees completing their first sweep of more than two games at Fenway since 2006.

“It was a great win for us,” center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury said after stroking four hits and reaching base six times in the 8-5 victory that closed the sweep. “Obviously this rivalry always gets heated up. I’ve been a part of it (with both teams) for eight years now.”

The Yankees built an 8-0 lead but Andrew Miller had to retire old friend David Ortiz with the bases loaded to end it. That was the drama. The bad blood started when winner Adam Warren (2-1) hit Hanley Ramirez with a pitch in the hip area in the sixth inning. Ramirez was angry, slamming his bat down and clearly saying something to the pitcher.

In the eighth, Boston reliever Edward Mujica buzzed Ellsbury twice high and then hit him in the rear. Ellsbury dropped the bat and went to first as home plate umpire Jeff Nelson issued warnings. The Yankees dugout was up, with CC Sabathia off the top step. The dugouts and bullpens did not empty.

“We definitely weren’t trying to throw at Hanley -- I don’t know why he got all riled up in the first place,” said Ellsbury.

Asked if he was surprised at Ramirez’s actions, Warren said, “Yep. I was surprised. I didn’t think it was a situation where we would try to hit him; I don’t know why he thought that. I felt like we were trying to run a two-seamer in on him and it got away a little bit.”

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the Mujica pitch was “fishy.”

Ramirez was unavailable for comment but Ortiz said he didn’t think Warren did what he did on purpose.

First baseman Mark Teixeira and left fielder Brett Gardner hit hefty home runs as the first-place Yankees (16-9) increased their lead in the AL East to three games with their 10th win in the last 12 games.

Boston, falling below .500 (12-13) for the first time, made a game of it and it came down to Ortiz lining out to Ellsbury.

“I thought we showed tremendous fight,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “We score five in the bottom of the inning after we’re down 8-0. Right down to the final swing of the night.”

Warren pitched a career-high 5 2/3 innings and was cruising with two out and nobody on in the sixth when four straight Red Sox reached -- Ortiz doubling home a run and, after Ramirez was plunked, third baseman Pablo Sandoval singled home the second run.

Esmil Rogers relieved and served up a three-run homer to slumping first baseman Mike Napoli. The next two batters reached -- making it seven straight -- before rookie catcher Blake Swihart struck out, the second out he made in the inning.

Right-hander David Carpenter needed one pitch to end the eighth inning on a Napoli double play and former Red Sox left-hander Miller survived the ninth. He walked two and an error by third baseman Chase Headley loaded the bases. He retired Ortiz on a 2-2 pitch.

“It wasn’t ideal,” said Miller, who tipped his hat to Red Sox rookie center fielder Mookie Betts for working out a two-out walk. “I wasn’t happy with the way we got there but we got there and that’s what matters.”

Neither Miller nor bullpen mate Dellis Betances has allowed an earned run.

The Yankees, 13-3 since a 3-6 start, swept a five-game series at Fenway in 2006 and also took a two-gamer in 2012, but capped this sweep Sunday with their ninth win in their last 12 tries at the old ballpark.

Gardner finished 2-for-6 with two stolen bases and a nifty catch in the outfield, while Teixeira hit his ninth homer of the season. Catcher Brian McCann doubled home two runs and right fielder Carlos Beltran had two hits in the win.

Right-hander Joe Kelly (1-1) lasted 4 2/3 innings and got the loss -- the ninth time this year a Boston starter has allowed at least five runs in a start.

NOTES: Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, reacting to GM Brian Cashman saying the club won’t pay him the $6 million bonus for catching Willie Mays on the all-time home run list, said, “Family business. I’ve learned my lesson (about public spats). The old (A-Rod) is gone.” ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz was upset signed Ortiz items were offered to the fan who caught Rodriguez’s 660th homer (the fan refused to give up the ball). “That is not OK with me at all,” Ortiz told The New York Daily News on Saturday, saying he needed to be asked first. ... Boston claimed INF Luis Jimenez off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, transferring C Ryan Hanigan from the 15- to the 60-day DL. ... RHP Anthony Varvaro, designated for assignment by the Red Sox, was claimed by the Chicago Cubs. ... Lifelong Sox fan James Taylor unveiled his “Angels of Fenway” in a pregame press conference and also threw out the first ball and sang “America The Beautiful” in the seventh inning. ... The Yankees open a three-game series at Toronto on Monday, while the Red Sox host the Rays for three.