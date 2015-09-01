Ortiz belts homer to lead Red Sox past Yankees

BOSTON -- David Ortiz isn’t having any problems with teams from New York lately.

After hitting two home runs against the New York Mets over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox designated hitter slugged another against their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, in a 4-3 win in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Fenway Park.

Ortiz’s home run was the 495th of his career, inching him closer to the 500-home run club.

“It’s exciting for every one of us,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said about Ortiz’s pursuit of 500. “It’s bigger than a lot of things that are happening right now.”

Ortiz now has three homers in four games, 14 since the All-Star break, and 29 total in 2015.

“It’s amazing (to watch),” said Boston left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was 3-for-3 with two runs Monday. “It’s a great accomplishment. He’s getting close.”

Ortiz had two hits, center fielder Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, and third baseman Pablo Sandoval also drove in a run as Boston (61-70) ended the month on a high note.

The last-place Red Sox went 15-12 in August, only their second winning month of the season.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) survived two bases-loaded jams with nobody out in his brief five-inning outing, as the Boston left-hander allowed just two runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

“I just try to get out of that inning, try to do the best I can do so I don’t give up too many runs in those innings,” Rodriguez said.

New York (72-58) squandered ample opportunities Monday, stranding 14 runners on base.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (4-for-5) nearly played the hero, barely missing a grand slam with his fly ball to the warning track in right with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth.

“I thought it had a chance,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “But obviously it’s a big ballpark when you start going that way. I‘m not sure how many feet it was from the wall but I thought it had a chance.”

Red Sox closer Jean Machi pitched the ninth and picked up the save despite allowing a hit and three walks and forcing in a run with a bases-loaded walk in his one inning of work.

Ivan Nova (5-7) was a hard-luck loser for New York. The right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out three in six innings.

“It was better than the last two (starts),” said Nova, who had given up 10 runs in his last nine innings pitched prior to Monday. “I was looking for a sign and I was trying to throw strikes.”

Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran and third baseman Chase Headley each had one RBI.

New York failed to gain ground in the AL East pennant race after the first-place Toronto Blue Jays lost Monday.

“We missed an opportunity,” Girardi said. “But it’s really going to come down to how we play too. Like I said, we had a lot of opportunities tonight. Tonight we didn’t get the big hit.”

The Yankees loaded the bases three times in the first five innings, but had little to show for it.

Beltran’s sacrifice fly was all New York could muster in the first after loading the bases on back-to-back errors and a single by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez to open the game.

Gregorius singled in a run with the bases jammed and nobody out in the fourth. But Boston skirted danger again after a groundout and Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury’s line out to left fielder Bradley, who nailed the runner trying to score from third after the catch for the inning-ending out.

A pair of home runs gave the Red Sox their leads as Betts’ two-run blast in the third landed in the Green Monster seats and Ortiz’s go-ahead solo shot barely cleared the wall in left an inning later.

NOTES: RHP Ryan Cook, RHP Noe Ramirez, and C Sandy Leon will all join the Red Sox Tuesday, interim manager Torey Lovullo announced Monday night. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira (right shin bruise) was sent back to New York for additional testing and will miss the series against the Red Sox. Teixeira has missed four straight games. ... Yankees starter RHP Ivan Nova had allowed three or fewer runs in four of his last six starts against Boston coming in. ... LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder fatigue) was not in Boston’s lineup. Ramirez fielded ground balls at first base before the game. Jackie Bradley Jr. started in left field. ... Boston C Ryan Hanigan started after missing two games with a tight calf muscle. ... Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (6-11, 5.47 ERA) will face Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (9-8, 4.19) on Wednesday.