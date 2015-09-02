Hot Drew delivers again as Yankees defeat Red Sox

BOSTON -- Stephen Drew is helping to keep the New York Yankees afloat -- with his bat.

The second baseman, known more for his stellar defensive play, delivered another big hit Tuesday to help the Yankees earn a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Drew delivered the go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning and is 6-for-8 with four runs and six RBIs in his past three games, including a 4-for-4 day Sunday in a 20-6 win at Atlanta.

“It’s been good, this past month,” said Drew, who had his most productive August with three home runs and 11 RBIs. “I felt good at the plate, staying inside the ball little more.”

Drew, whose defense helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2013, had an unceremonious tenure in Boston -- particularly at the plate -- but still enjoys playing at Fenway Park.

“It’s a special place and to come in here and know we’re in a pennant race here, to come out with a win on the other side it’s a good feeling,” Drew said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep this thing going.”

Had it not been for Drew, the Yankees would have lost more ground in the AL East pennant race.

New York (72-58) remains 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings after Blue Jays second baseman Ryan Goins’ walk-off, two-run home run Tuesday.

At the very least, it was a step in the right direction after the Yankees left 14 men on base in Monday’s 4-3 defeat in the series opener. On Tuesday, New York stranded only three runners.

“The gratifying thing at this time of the year is wins, no matter how you do it,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “If you get a break or however it happens, that’s the gratifying thing. But our guys hit well when we had to and huge hit from Stephen Drew.”

Drew went 1-for-3 on a night when Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello had a career-high 13 strikeouts.

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner also got to Porcello for an eighth-inning solo home run.

New York right-hander Michael Pineda (10-8) kept the Boston bats quiet, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven in six innings. Left-hander Andrew Miller, another former Boston player, struck out three in the ninth inning for his 29th save.

Porcello (6-12) pitched well despite the lack of run support. The right-hander gave up three runs -- one earned -- on five hits and a walk in eight innings for Boston (61-71), which lost for the second time in three games but owns a winning record since the beginning of August.

“We’re the type of team that’s taken advantage of some cracks in the opposition,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Red Sox had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth and attempted a double steal, but center fielder Mookie Betts was thrown out in a close play at third.

Lovullo challenged the play, but the call was confirmed by the officials in Secaucus, N.J.

“I was on the base, then as everything kind of unfolded my foot was on the whole time,” Betts said. “I felt like when he rolled over he pushed me off the bag.”

“I felt like I was safe the whole time.”

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval drove in the Red Sox’s only run with a third-inning single. Boston left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-for-3 with a run, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4.

New York took advantage of a two-out error to grab a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez singled to lead off the frame, but Porcello struck out the next two batters. Shortstop Didi Gregorius reached on an error from Red Sox first baseman Travis Shaw, allowing both runners to move into scoring position.

Drew proceeded to burn his former team with a two-run double to center.

NOTES: New York called up eight players Tuesday, including former Boston RHP Andrew Bailey. Bailey, INFs Rob Refsnyder and Jose Pirela, C Austin Romine, OF Rico Noel, RHP Caleb Cotham and LHP James Pazos were added from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... The Yankees activated LF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain) from the 15-day disabled list. ... New York recalled RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery) from Class A Tampa and placed him on the 60-day DL. ... Yankees 3B Cole Figueroa and RF Tyler Austin were designated for assignment. ... Boston announced its call-ups after the Monday night game, adding OF/INF Allen Craig, C Sandy Leon, RHP Ryan Cook and RHP Noe Ramirez from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... Reigning Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth threw out a ceremonial first pitch ahead of this weekend’s Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.