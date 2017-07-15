Red Sox clip Yankees with 2 runs in 9th

BOSTON -- Andrew Benintendi's bat nearly became the story of Friday night's game when he teased a potential go-ahead three-run homer for the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning.

Two innings later, Benintendi let his feet do the talking.

Benintendi walked with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to bring in the winning run as the Red Sox came back to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 at Fenway Park.

"No, that's a first. It's a good one," Benintendi said when asked if he had ever experienced a walk-off walk in his baseball career.

In fact, the Red Sox had not won on a walk-off walk since Sept. 23, 2000, when Trot Nixon worked a free pass in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles. It also was Boston's first game-ending walk against the Yankees since Ted Williams scored in the 11th inning of a 1-0 win in August 1956.

With Boston trailing 4-3, Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia both reached on infield singles to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (2-1).

A successful double steal put two runners in scoring position before Xander Bogaerts poked a grounder to second base in the next at-bat.

The ball was mishandled by New York's Ronald Torreyes and Betts scored the tying run as Pedroia advanced to third.

Chapman intentionally walked Hanley Ramirez to load the bases before walking Benintendi.

"I wasn't as sharp as I would like to be," said Chapman, who blew his third save of 2017. "They hit the ball a couple times in that inning. My control wasn't there tonight. It just got complicated in that inning."

Ramirez had a two-run shot for his 14th homer of the season while Pedroia, Bogaerts and Benintendi each finished with one RBI for the Red Sox (51-39).

Boston extended its lead over New York in the American League East to 4 1/2 games.

"It's a credit to our guys of not maybe losing focus inside some at-bats," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We battled, we fought back. Just a good finish to this one."

Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer, his 14th this year, and Brett Gardner had an RBI for the Yankees (45-42), who started the second half on weak footing after losing 18 of 25 entering the All-Star break.

"It's frustrating because we've put ourselves in some situations to win some games and we haven't been able to close them out for whatever reason," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Boston's Drew Pomeranz gave up four runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a six-inning no-decision for the Red Sox. Robby Scott (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a four-inning no-decision.

"I was just a little too quick to the plate," Montgomery said of his outing. "There's a lot of factors, probably pulling out a little quick."

New York scored three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 4-3 lead. Gardner's one-out RBI single brought the Yankees within a run. Sanchez's blast in the next at-bat traveled approximately 409 feet and easily cleared the Green Monster in left field.

Sanchez also drove in New York's first run with an RBI single in the third.

Ramirez gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his estimated 406-foot Monster shot in the bottom of the inning.

Pedroia gave the Red Sox a temporary two-run cushion with his bases-loaded RBI single in the fourth.

NOTES: Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval was designated for assignment Friday. The Red Sox still owe him $49.5 million on his five-year, $95 million contract. "(We felt) we were not a better club if he was at the (major league) level," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. Sandoval, 30, hit .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games this season. ... New York RHP Michael Pineda (right UCL tear) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being informed he needs Tommy John surgery. ... Yankees 1B Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) might require ankle surgery, general manager Brian Cashman said. ... New York activated DH Matt Holliday from the 10-day DL. 1B Garrett Cooper made his major league debut after signing a major league contract. INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Boston promoted 3B Rafael Devers, ranked the team's No. 1 prospect by Baseball America, to Triple-A Pawtucket. The 20-year-old hit .300 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 77 games with Double-A Portland this year.