Preview: Yankees at Rockies

A five-game winning streak nudged the New York Yankees over .500 and closer to first place in the American League East, but the momentum was stalled with consecutive losses over the weekend. The Yankees will try to get back on track when they kick off a six-game road trip with the first of two contests at the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

New York scored one run in each of its last two losses to the Detroit Tigers, but offensive help is on the way with the reported signing of former Mets first baseman Ike Davis, who is expected to join the team in Colorado. "He has a lot of power. Having a guy like him, a lefty bat, maybe off the bench, is important," Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran said of Davis, who fills a huge need with four New York first basemen currently on the disabled list. The Rockies rebounded from a 1-7 slide by winning six of their last eight after taking the final two games from visiting San Diego over the weekend. Left-hander Jorge De La Rosa makes his first start in three weeks for Colorado and will oppose Nathan Eovaldi, who hasn't lost since April 20.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.42 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (2-4, 8.81)

Eovaldi has been fortunate to stretch his unbeaten streak to nine starts, settling for back-to-back no-decisions in his last two trips to the mound despite getting rocked for five runs over 5 1/3 innings in each. He was outstanding prior to those two ugly performances, permitting a total of seven runs during a five-start winning streak. Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA overall versus the Rockies and owns a 1-1 mark and 1.47 ERA in three starts at Coors Field.

The Rockies are hoping a demotion from the rotation will turn around De La Rosa, who was 1-4 with a wretched 11.41 ERA in six starts before he was banished to the bullpen. The 35-year-old yielded one run in three relief appearances and was superb against Pittsburgh on Thursday, striking out five over four perfect innings. Beltran is hitless in nine at-bats versus De La Rosa, who sports a 3-0 record and 0.98 ERA in four career outings (three starts) against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is riding a five-game RBI streak overall and is 5-for-11 with six runs scored in three games versus Colorado.

2. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-26 with seven runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro is batting .316 (24-for-76) with four homers in 18 games at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rockies 4