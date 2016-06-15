Preview: Yankees at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies showed off the best and worst of their home field, blowing most of a nine-run lead before holding on for a wild 13-10 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Winners of five of their last six contests, the Rockies look to complete a two-game interleague sweep of the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon.

The victory came at a price for the Rockies as left fielder Gerardo Parra was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious injury to his lower left leg after shortstop Trevor Story barreled into him while chasing a flyout. Story rebounded from the mishap with a two-run homer and RBI single while Carlos Gonzalez homered among four hits as Colorado won for the fifth time in six games. Didi Gregorius clubbed a three-run homer and boosted his batting average to .405 in 11 games at Coors Field for New York, which rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning. Carlos Beltran, who leads the Yankees in homers and RBIs, missed the series opener after he woke up Tuesday with swelling in his left knee.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Iván Nova (5-3, 4.39 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (4-5, 5.85)

Nova won his second straight start by holding the Los Angeles Angels to three runs over 6 1/3 innings in his last outing - the first time he has yielded fewer than four runs over his last four turns. Although Nova has been able to curb the number of walks allowed, he has surrendered at least one homer in each of his last seven starts and eight total in that span. Nova has been shaky away from home, logging a 2-2 record and 6.00 ERA in six appearances (three starts).

Bettis is mired in an ugly four-start winless drought, although he escaped with a no-decision last time out despite allowing five runs (four earned) over three innings against Pittsburgh. Like Nova, Bettis is having trouble keeping the ball in the park as he’s yielded six homers and allowed 22 runs over 16 1/3 innings in his last four turns. Pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field is another detriment for Bettis, who is allowing opposing hitters to bat .327 in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies face a roster decision on SS Jose Reyes, whose Triple-A rehab stint ends Wednesday after he served a 51-game suspension for domestic violence.

2. The Yankees signed 1B Ike Davis, who registered a pinch-hit RBI single Tuesday and will be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

3. The Rockies placed LHP Chris Rusin on the 15-day disabled list, activated C Tony Wolters and recalled RHP Miguel Castro from Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Rockies 5