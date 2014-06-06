Preview: Yankees at Royals

With their four-game losing streak behind them, the New York Yankees take to the road as they begin a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. New York halted its skid by posting a 2-1 home triumph over Oakland on Thursday as Masahiro Tanaka tossed six strong innings and Brett Gardner belted a solo home run. Alfonso Soriano added two hits and an RBI while Carlos Beltran went 0-for-3 in his return from an elbow injury.

Kansas City ended its four-game home losing streak Thursday as it rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and posted a 3-2 triumph over St. Louis. Yordano Ventura returned to the rotation after missing a start with discomfort in his elbow and yielded two runs in six frames to notch his first win in seven home outings this year (1-4). Royals reliever Wade Davis continued his stellar run, tossing a perfect frame as he ran his scoreless inning streak to 17 over his last 14 appearances.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chase Whitley (0-0, 2.37 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-5, 4.00)

Whitley makes his fifth major-league start in search of his first career victory. The 24-year-old has allowed fewer than two runs in three of his outings and three runs in the other but has yet to last more than five innings. Whitley held Minnesota to one run and five hits in five frames Sunday, striking out a career-best six without issuing a walk.

Guthrie has fallen on hard times since winning his first two starts of the season, going 0-5 over his last 10 outings. The 35-year-old is 0-2 in his last three starts despite allowing a total of four runs over 20 innings. Guthrie has struggled against New York during his career, posting a 5-9 record and 4.90 ERA in 18 games (16 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Beltran had not played since May 12 against the New York Mets.

2. Kansas City has been shut out in three of Guthrie’s last four starts and scored three runs in the other outing.

3. Whitley has struck out 15 and walked only three in 19 innings.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Yankees 3