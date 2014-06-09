Preview: Yankees at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are last in the majors in homers but the New York Yankees have been unable to capitalize on that power shortage due to their own offensive ineptitude. The Yankees hope to salvage a four-game split and avoid dropping below .500 for the first time since April 11 in Monday’s series finale at Kansas City. New York has pushed across only 25 runs while going 3-7 over its last 10 games and has failed to score more than four runs in that span.

The Yankees’ futility reached a low point in Sunday’s 2-1 loss when they finished 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position, prompting beleaguered manager Joe Girardi to say, “Somehow we’ve got to find a way to get it done.” The Royals have bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win seven of 11 and move within one game of .500. Left-hander Jason Vargas has been one of Kansas City’s best pitchers, but he is 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA against New York.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (5-2, 3.28)

Nuno is seeking his first victory since May 7, although he was in a nice groove prior to his last start when he lasted only 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits in a no-decision versus Oakland. That outing halted a string of three straight starts in which Nuno pitched at least six innings. The 26-year-old from San Diego continues to struggle with the long ball, allowing 10 homers over 52 1/3 innings.

Vargas did not factor in the decision against St. Louis last time out despite matching a season high with eight innings and permitting two runs on nine hits. It marked the 10th time in 13 starts this season that the 31-year-old Californian has limited the opposition to two earned runs or fewer. Vargas is 3-2 at home but his two worst outings have come at Kauffman Stadium, getting lit up for seven runs on both occasions.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have not gone 10 games without scoring more than four runs since May 28-June 7, 2005.

2. Royals OF Lorenzo Cain is 5-for-10 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury has hit safely in 13 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Royals 4