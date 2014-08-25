Preview: Yankees at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are winners of 24 of their last 31 games and have advanced to the top spot in the American League Central. The New York Yankees, who visit the Royals for a one-game makeup Monday, are winners of four straight as they try to stay in contention for a postseason spot. The Yankees begin a stretch with 22 of the next 31 games against teams owning winning records.

The Yankees needed walk-off wins in two of the three games over the weekend to beat one of the worst teams in the AL in the Chicago White Sox and has not won a series on the road against a current winning team since taking three straight at Seattle from June 10-12. The Royals took two of three from the Yankees from June 6-8 before the finale of the four-game series was postponed until Monday. Kansas City’s offense has scored six or more runs in each of its last seven wins and totaled four home runs over the weekend in Texas.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (2-2, 2.05 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (12-6, 3.28)

Pineda has made two starts since coming off a stint of nearly four months on the disabled list and picked up right where he left off. The 25-year-old held Baltimore and Houston to a total of three runs and six hits in 11 innings but did not factor in the decision in either outing. Pineda is still building his stamina and has yet to record an out in the seventh inning or later this season.

Shields posted his sixth straight quality start Tuesday by holding Colorado to two runs on nine hits in six innings while striking out six. The free agent to be owns 16 strikeouts against three walks in his last three turns and owns a 3.23 ERA in 11 home starts in 2014. Shields faced New York at home June 8 and yielded only an unearned run in six innings while striking out eight to grab a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner (ankle) is day-to-day.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer (fractured hand) is scheduled for an X-ray on Monday, and a rehab plan will be worked out based on the results.

3. New York RHP David Robertson worked three days in a row over the weekend and could be unavailable Monday.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Yankees 2