Preview: Yankees at Royals

The New York Yankees attempt to put an end to their losing streak when they continue their nine-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. After taking three of four from Baltimore at home, American League East-leading New York has lost three straight games since it began its trek with a convincing 11-5 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday.

The Yankees’ bats have gone cold since, as the team scored a total of five runs in the final three games of the set. New York dropped a 6-1 decision on Thursday as Alex Rodriguez recorded two of the team’s five hits - including his 663rd career home run, but starter Chase Whitley worked only 1 2/3 innings before exiting with a right elbow injury. Kansas City kicks off an eight-game homestand following a 4-3 road trip that concluded with a 6-3 triumph at Texas on Thursday. Alcides Escobar collected three hits drove in three runs while Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 11 games by going 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs for the AL Central-leading Royals.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (5-0, 2.72 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (2-0, 0.78)

Pineda is coming off a superb performance against the Orioles on Sunday in which he allowed just one run over seven innings while registering a career-high 16 strikeouts. The 26-year-old Dominican has yielded two runs or fewer in each of his last four starts and has been reached for more than three just once in his seven outings this year. Pineda has posted a 1.65 ERA in four career turns versus Kansas City but owns just a 2-2 record.

Young will be making his third start of the campaign and first against a team other than Detroit. The 35-year-old dominated the Tigers, tossing five hitless innings in a home victory on May 1 before yielding just three hits and an unearned run over six frames Sunday in a no-decision on the road. Young has made five career starts against New York, going 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Eight of Rodriguez’s nine homers this season have been solo shots.

2. Hosmer, who has recorded at least one hit in 16 of his last 17 games, is 17-for-46 (.370) with four homers and 14 RBIs during his current streak.

3. New York has registered just one extra-base hit in its last three contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Royals 2