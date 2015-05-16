Preview: Yankees at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are taking advantage of a series against a fellow division leader to make a statement about their place in the American League. The AL Central-leading Royals will try to follow up a dominating 12-1 win in the series opener when they host the AL East-leading New York Yankees again on Saturday.

Kansas City blasted a pitcher in Michael Pineda on Friday who was coming off one of the best starts in Yankees history and kept the pressure on against the bullpen while pounding out 17 hits. Lorenzo Cain did the most damage with three hits, two runs scored and five RBIs on Friday while Mike Moustakas recorded a triple and two doubles among four hits in the triumph. New York is struggling to find its own offense while totaling six runs during a four-game slide. The Yankees began their road trip with an 11-5 win in Tampa Bay but have since been outscored 25-6.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (1-5, 5.20 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-2, 5.67)

Sabathia picked up his first win on Monday while holding the Tampa Bay Rays to four runs (three earned) in seven innings and striking out a season-high nine. The burly veteran surrendered a season-low six hits in that start but two of them cleared the fence, giving him seven home runs allowed in his last four starts. Sabathia is 18-11 with a 3.25 ERA in 36 career starts against Kansas City.

Duffy is coming off back-to-back terrible outings in which he was charged with a total of 10 runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old had his control abandon him at Texas on Monday when he issued six walks. Duffy has not had much success against New York in his career, posting a 1-1 record while allowing 13 runs and 19 hits in 14 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees placed RHP Chase Whitley (torn elbow tendon) on the DL on Friday.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has hit safely in 12 straight games.

3. New York 2B Stephen Drew is 0-for-11 in his last three games to drop his batting average to .171.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Royals 5