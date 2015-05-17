Preview: Yankees at Royals

The New York Yankees finally got a strong start from CC Sabathia on Saturday, but it was the offense coming through that could propel the team forward. The Yankees will try to take the battle of division leaders when they visit the Kansas City Royals in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday.

The Royals crushed New York 12-1 in Friday’s opener, marking the fourth straight loss for the Yankees and the fourth straight game in which they managed two or fewer runs. The offense came alive Saturday, sparked by home runs from Alex Rodriguez and Chase Headley, and guided the team to a 5-1 win. Kansas City had its chances Saturday but could not get the type of clutch hits that allowed the team to put up 18 runs in back-to-back wins. Eric Hosmer struck out three times in the loss to end a 12-game hitting streak.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Chris Capuano (2014: 3-4, 4.35 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (2-3, 3.19)

Capuano will make his season debut after recovering from a strained quadriceps, effectively replacing Chase Whitley (elbow) in the rotation. Capuano made 12 starts for New York after joining the team in the middle of last season and was 2-3 while posting a 4.25 ERA in 65 2/3 total innings. The veteran has not spent a full season in a rotation since 2012 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is making his first appearance against Kansas City.

Volquez is winless in his last four starts and is struggling with his control of late. The Dominican Republic native issued one walk in each of his first three starts but has handed out a total of 14 free passes in the last four turns. Volquez is making his third career start against the Yankees (1-1, 4.73) and has struggled to retire Carlos Beltran (6-for-17, seven RBIs) and Didi Gregorius (4-for-7, two home runs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez (1,991) needs four RBIs to match Lou Gehrig for fifth on the all-time list.

2. Kansas City RHP Joe Blanton made his first major-league appearance since 2013 on Saturday with four solid innings of relief.

3. New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (wrist) is expected to throw a third bullpen session Monday.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Yankees 4