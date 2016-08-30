Preview: Yankees at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to continue their surge toward a postseason spot when they host the New York Yankees on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Kansas City, which is on an 18-4 run, withstood a late comeback attempt in the series opener to post its fourth victory in five contests - an 8-5 triumph that pulled it within two games of Baltimore for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Alcides Escobar highlighted a five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer as the reigning world-champion Royals remained within 5 1/2 games of Cleveland for first place in the AL Central. Monday's loss was the second straight for the Yankees, who stayed 3 1/2 games in back of Baltimore in the wild-card race but fell 7 1/2 behind Toronto for the top spot in the AL East. Rookie Gary Sanchez was kept in the ballpark for a second straight contest but registered a single to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The 23-year-old Dominican is 13-for-27 during his run, registering four multi-hit performances in the stretch.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (11-4, 3.11 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (10-10, 4.88)

Tanaka won his fourth consecutive start on Wednesday, scattering six hits over seven scoreless innings in Seattle. The 27-year-old from Japan also kept the host Los Angeles Angels off the scoreboard in his previous outing as he allowed just five hits and struck out nine in 7 2/3 frames. Tanaka, who has issued just one walk while recording 30 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings during his winning streak, escaped with a no-decision after surrendering six runs and seven hits - three homers - over seven frames on May 10 in his only career start against Kansas City.

Volquez's unbeaten streak reached four starts on Thursday as he limited the Marlins to two unearned runs and three hits over five innings in a victory at Miami. It marked the first time in six outings the 33-year-old Dominican allowed fewer than four runs but was the seventh consecutive turn in which he failed to work more than six frames. Volquez has pitched well against New York in his career, going 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts while issuing just one walk over 20 1/3 innings in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro has recorded eight RBIs over his last seven contests and his hitting .338 with six home runs in his last 16 games.

2. Kansas City acquired OF Daniel Nava from the Angels for cash considerations or a player to be named and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha.

3. New York has belted 35 homers in its last 18 contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Royals 2