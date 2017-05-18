Preview: Yankees at Royals

The New York Yankees arrived in Kansas City leading the American League in a number of offensive categories and are beefing up their numbers at the expense of the Royals' pitching staff. New York has outscored Kansas City 18-8 while pounding out 29 hits and looks to complete a three-game sweep with a victory in Thursday's series finale.

The Yankees have delivered an early knockout blow each of the past two nights and on Wednesday reached double figures in runs for a major league-leading eighth time - one fewer than their total in 2016. New York's top four hitters were a combined 9-for-18, but the Nos. 5-9 hitters drove in eight runs, with Aaron Hicks leading the way with a three-run homer. Danny Duffy, who has gone more than a month without a victory, will attempt to cool off New York's bats as he looks to halt his five-start drought. Duffy has gone six straight outings without yielding a home run but has struggled against the Yankees in his career, posting a 1-2 record and 7.29 ERA in seven appearances (five starts).

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.19 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-3, 3.38)

Montgomery matched his season high for strikeouts with seven last time out versus Houston, but he took the loss after surrendering four runs and eight hits - both season highs - over six innings. He walked only one batter after issuing four free passes in each of his previous two turns, including a 6 2/3-inning effort in which he yielded three runs en route to a win over the Chicago Cubs. Montgomery has registered 33 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.

Duffy cost himself a chance at a victory last time out by uncorking a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score, spoiling seven strong innings against Baltimore. He took the loss in his previous start despite yielding one run over 6 2/3 frames in a 1-0 setback versus Cleveland. Those marked a pair of solid bounce-back efforts after he gave up a total of 12 runs in back-to-back outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Starlin Castro joined Alfonso Soriano as the only Yankees with at least 18 multi-hit performances in the team's first 37 games.

2. Royals C Salvador Perez has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games after belting a two-run homer on Wednesday.

3. Hicks has seven home runs on the season, four shy of his career high and one fewer than his 2016 total.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Royals 4