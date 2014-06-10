Yankees at Royals, ppd.: The finale of the four-game series between New York and Kansas City was postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up Aug. 25, when the Royals are set to begin a homestand and the Yankees have a scheduled day off between a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox and a trip to Detroit. Kansas City took two of the first three games of the series.

Both teams will push back their rotation a day and use Monday’s scheduled starters for their respective series openers Tuesday. Kansas City will send left-hander Jason Vargas to the mound against visiting Cleveland while New York left-hander Vidal Nuno will get the ball to open a three-game set at Seattle.