FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yankees at Royals, ppd.
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 10, 2014 / 1:27 AM / 3 years ago

Yankees at Royals, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yankees at Royals, ppd.: The finale of the four-game series between New York and Kansas City was postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up Aug. 25, when the Royals are set to begin a homestand and the Yankees have a scheduled day off between a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox and a trip to Detroit. Kansas City took two of the first three games of the series.

Both teams will push back their rotation a day and use Monday’s scheduled starters for their respective series openers Tuesday. Kansas City will send left-hander Jason Vargas to the mound against visiting Cleveland while New York left-hander Vidal Nuno will get the ball to open a three-game set at Seattle.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.