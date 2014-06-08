Royals top Yankees with rare power display

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Home runs are a rare occurrence for the Kansas City Royals, but they used the long ball to power their way to an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

The Royals have a major league-low 28 this season, but catcher Sal Perez and first baseman Eric Hosmer both went deep.

“I’ve said all along, I thought we have home-run power,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It will manifest itself in time.”

Perez broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with a three-run homer out to left. Perez’s blast with designated hitter Billy Butler and left fielder Alex Gordon aboard via walks came on the second pitch from right-hander David Phelps after Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild visited the mound.

“We needed that,” said Perez, who went 3-for-4. “It’s not been easy, but it is coming. It was pretty good pitch I hit.”

The inning included center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who had three hits, tripling and scoring on right fielder Nori Aoki’s two-out single.

Phelps could not believe the pitch Perez launched into the Kansas City bullpen.

“It was 0-1,” Phelps said. “I‘m trying to go in there to try to get a ground ball, maybe get a double play. It was down and in. I was shocked he hit it like he did. It was down at his shoetops.”

The walks before Perez’s blast haunted Phelps.

“Those were the two biggest at-bats of the game,” Phelps said. “We just scored three runs. That’s the worst kind of team error right there. To go out and we have all the momentum right there and in nine pitches gave it right back.”

Hosmer’s home run to lead off the seventh was his first since May 5, a span of 130 at-bats without a homer, and his second of the season.

“He (Yost) told me we’re ahead of pace from last year,” said Hosmer, who did not hit his second home run last season until June 13.

Phelps (1-4), who has lost four straight starts, allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. In his past three starts, Phelps has given up 24 hits and 18 runs in 17 2/3 innings.

“Frustrating is the PG-rated word for it,” Phelps said of his recent outings. “I was pitching decent going into later part of games, but it’s tough to win ballgames when you give up four runs in the sixth and seventh inning.”

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was staked to a three-run lead but failed to hold it. He couldn’t make it out of the sixth when the Yankees scored three runs with two outs.

Designated hitter Carlos Beltran, who was 0-for-9 since coming off the disabled list, doubled in the first run of the inning. Third baseman Yangervis Solarte’s two-run single finished Duffy.

”It’s like starting over for me,“ Beltran said. ”The only way I‘m going to get it (timing) is by playing. One day, two days is not going to do it, any difference. Basically, you have to play every day and with playing time that will come. I cannot tell you (when). I wish I could know.

“It’s always good when you do something good to help the team. Unfortunately, we didn’t win this one. They came back.”

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, “It’s nice to see him get a big hit, get the first run across and set up that inning. That’s important because we need him to get going. He’s a big part of our offense.”

Royals right-hander Aaron Crow (3-1) retired all four batters he faced to pick up the victory.

The Yankees added a run in the ninth. Solarte led off with a double, advanced to third on pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki’s single and wound up scoring on second baseman Brian Roberts’ groundout.

The Royals bunched five hits in the second to score three runs. Butler and Gordon began the inning with doubles. Gordon has 18 RBIs and scored 15 runs in his last 20 games.

Cain and shortstop Alcides Escobar drove in the other runs with singles.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury singled with two out in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest by a Yankee this year.

NOTES: Yankees DH Carlos Beltran, who was hitless in his first nine at-bats after coming off the disabled list Thursday, was dropped from third to fifth in the batting order. ... Royals RHP James Shields, who starts Sunday, has surrendered 15 earned runs and seven home runs in 18 1/3 innings in his last three starts. ... Royals LHP Bruce Chen, who is on the disabled list because of a bulging disc, is scheduled to make his second minor league rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Omaha. ... RHP Shawn Kelley, who is on the disabled list because of a strained lumbar spine, threw 19 pitches, 11 for strikes, in a rehab appearance Saturday for the Yankees’ Double-A Trenton affiliate. He walked one and struck out two against Altoona.