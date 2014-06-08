Shields, Royals nip slumping Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- James Shields walked a tightrope, while the New York Yankees’ offense continued its downward spiral.

Shields weaved his way into and out of trouble for six innings, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Shields, who allowed 17 runs on 26 hits, including seven home runs, in 18 1/3 innings over his previous three starts, held the Yankees to one unearned run on six hits and two walks in his six-inning outing. He struck out eight.

“He made it through some choppy waters,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The Yankees had their opportunities but failed to come up with a clutch hit. They went 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine baserunners, seven of them in scoring position.

”It was a game of missed opportunities,“ said Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who struck out to end the second inning with the bases loaded. ”We had a lot of opportunities. Gives those guys credit. We’ve seen Shields for years now, and he’s as good as they come. Especially with guys on base, he bears down.

”We’ve got to find ways to score runs. Especially when we’ve got guys at third base with less than two out, we’ve got to find ways to get them in.

“I feel bad. (New York starting pitcher Hiroki) Kuroda did outstanding, exactly what you wanted him to do, but we didn’t score any runs. These are the times when you’ve got to keep swinging. The only way to get out of it is swing out of it.”

The only run off Shields (7-4) came in the sixth, when third baseman Yangervis Solarte doubled with one out, took third on a passed ball and scored on right fielder Ichiro Suzuki’s groundout.

“They’re always tough,” Shields said of the Yankees. “They make good at-bats. It’s always a grind whenever you face them.”

The Royals’ bullpen of right-handers Aaron Crow, Wade Davis and Greg Holland held the Yankees scoreless the final three innings. Holland pitched around a leadoff single to Suzuki and a wild pitch to convert his 18th save in 19 chances.

“Shields battled his butt off,” Crow said. “You want to make sure he gets the win.”

Kuroda (4-4) was the hard-luck loser, giving up two runs on five hits over seven innings.

The Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the second but came away empty.

Solarte and Suzuki opened the inning with singles and second baseman Brian Roberts walked. Shields got out of his mess by striking out first baseman Kelly Johnson, inducing left fielder Brett Gardner to hit a roller to first baseman Eric Hosmer, who threw out Solarte at the plate, and fanning Jeter.

“With runs hard to come by, I figured if the ball comes right at me to go home with it,” Hosmer said.

The Yankees were held to four runs or fewer for a 10th consecutive game.

“We’ve got to find a way to get it done or you can’t win games like this,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “A ton of opportunities, bases loaded and nobody out and we don’t score. A couple of times with a runner at third and less than two out and we’re not able to score. Somehow we’ve got to find a way to get it done. You get a great performance by Kuroda, and we didn’t do anything with it.”

After Kuroda retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the second, the Royals reeled off four consecutive hits to score two runs. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain doubled home the first run, and he scored on third baseman Mike Moustakas’ single.

“That’s what we expect from (our pitchers),” Cain said. “We just try to play solid defense behind them and score enough runs to win the ballgame.”

New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury led off the third with a double, extending his hitting streak to a Yankees season high of 13 games, but he was stranded at third base.

Roberts doubled down the right field line in fourth, and the Royals’ ball boy misguidedly picked up and handed to a fan in the front row. Roberts was left stranded at third.

“We kept battling all the way up to the ninth inning,” Jeter said, “but that’s not a bullpen you want to fall behind.”

NOTES: Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, who sat out May 26-28 and June 1-2 with right wrist inflammation, grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter. Manager Joe Girardi said he was resting Teixeira, who will start Monday. ... Yankees RHP Shawn Kelley, who threw 19 pitches in a rehab appearance Saturday for Double-A Trenton, will pitch in a minor league game Monday. He is on the disabled list with a lumbar spine strain. ... Royals LHP Jason Vargas, who starts the series finale Monday against the Yankees, leads the club with 10 quality starts. ... Kansas City RF Nori Aoki leads the American League with six bunt singles.