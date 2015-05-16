Moustakas, Cain enable Royals to rout Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Center fielder Lorenzo Cain drove in a career-high five runs and third baseman Mike Moustakas missed a cycle by no more than two feet.

But the unsung hero in the Kansas City Royals’ 12-1 blasting of the New York Yankees was right-hander Chris Young.

Young (3-0), making just his third start after starting the year in the bullpen, limited the Yankees to four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two, which was double the total of Yankees starter Michael Pineda (5-1).

“If we run into an issue in a certain area, we definitely have him that we can count on,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Cain’s five RBIs were the most by a Royals player since left fielder Alex Gordon collected six on May 18, 2014, against the Orioles.

Moustakas’ four hits and three runs both equaled career bests. Three of his hits went for extra bases. In the seventh, needing a home run for the cycle, Moustakas drilled a pitch down the left-field line that just missed going out, settling instead for a double.

“Cycle or no cycle, we just played a really good game,” Moustakas said.

The Royals’ dozen runs matched a season high and their 17 hits was one shy of their 2015 best.

“We swung the bat well as a team,” Cain said. “That is all you can ask.”

The Royals sent 11 men to the plate in a six-run sixth to blow the game open and chase Pineda. It took four Yankees pitchers to get three outs.

“It’s an ugly inning,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s only one game. The game got away from us in the sixth inning. We gave them an extra out and that really cost us.”

The inning included a two-out, two-run single by Cain. Second baseman Omar Infante, who had three hits, and right fielder Paulo Orlando each drove in a run.

Infante tripled home left fielder Alex Gordon, who had doubled, with the first run of the inning. Orlando, who was in a 1-for-13 skid, singled home Infante and sent Pineda to the showers.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales, who owns a 10-game hitting streak, and Gordon, with his second hit of the inning, also punched run-producing singles.

Pineda, who struck out 16 batters in his previous start, struck out only one -- Cain in the fifth. Pineda was charged with five runs and 10 hits and lost for the first time in 10 starts dating to September.

“The slider was not working,” Pineda said. “It happens sometime. It’s not my day. These games happen sometimes. I feel great before the game. I‘m keeping my head up, continue working and be ready for next time.”

The Royals added four runs in the seventh with Cain’s single scoring Moustakas for his final RBI. Morales contributed a two-run double in the inning.

Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez led off the fourth with the 526th double of his career.

NOTES: The Yankees placed RHP Chase Whitley on the 15-day disabled list with an elbow sprain, but manager Joe Girardi is not ruling out possible Tommy John surgery. They recalled RHP Jose Ramirez, who was 1-0 with five saves and a 2.95 ERA with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He did not fare well against the Royals, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks, while retiring only three of eight batters. ... LHP Chris Capuano, strained right quad, will be activated Sunday and take Whitley’s place in the rotation. ... Yankees OF Chris Young was not in the lineup Friday against Royals RHP Chris Young. The Yankees outfielder is 0-for-18 with eight strikeouts against his namesake. ... Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who went on the DL April 29, threw a 35-pitch bullpen Friday. ... Royals Hall of Famer George Brett celebrated his 62nd birthday Friday.