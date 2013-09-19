New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Boone Logan might be headed for offseason elbow surgery, but the lefthanded reliever seemed to be at ease with the news given the nature of his injury.

Logan visited Dr. James Andrews on Monday, getting a second opinion on his achy elbow. Dr. Andrews didn’t see much on the MRI films sent by the Yankees, so he did a CT Scan that revealed a bone spur in Logan’s elbow.

The ligaments were in fine shape, meaning Logan would likely undergo a minor procedure to clean up the bone spur this offseason and not a major reconstructive operation that would knock him for most of the 2014 season.

“My mind’s more at ease now,” said Logan, who hasn’t pitched since September 6. “I‘m not too worried about it. I‘m still going to try to get out there, compete, help this team get to the playoffs, and worry about this when the season’s over.”

Logan, who will be a free agent after the season, played long toss on Tuesday, setting himself up for a bullpen session Wednesday. If that goes well, he’ll get Thursday off and could be available out of the bullpen Friday. Without Logan, the Yankees have had Cesar Cabral and Mike Zagurski as the only lefthanders in the bullpen.

“I‘m trying to speed this up; (Andrews) said that I can’t hurt myself more than I already am,” Logan said. “It’s OK to go back out there. I’ve been dealing with this forever. I‘m not too worried about it. It’s just an offseason thing, being a free agent and all. That’s the only thing that bothers me. Besides that, the fact that I can go out there and keep throwing, go out there and help the team, that’s the important thing for me now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-72

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Yankees (Hiroki Kuroda 11-11, 3.13) at Blue Jays (Todd Redmond 3-2, 4.10)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda makes his eighth career start against Toronto. Kuroda was charged with the loss his last time out in Boston after allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

--2B Robinson Cano passed David Winfield sole possession of 16th place on the franchise all-time runs batted in list (819). Cano is one home run shy of tying Dave Winfield (205) for 13th all time on the Yankees home run list.

--RHP Phil Hughes threw just 56 pitches and picked up the no decision on Wednesday. It comes on the heels of his 50-pitch outing last Thursday in Baltimore. “I thought Phil threw the ball pretty well,” said Joe Girardi. “He made the one mistake [a two-run home run from Colby Rasmus].”

--LHP David Huff has now pitched in three or more innings in five of his 11 relief appearances. Huff went 3 2/3 innings on Wednesday allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out three for his third win of the season.

--OF Vernon Wells went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. “Things have been ugly over the last few days and the guys are still battling,” said Wells. “It’s obviously frustrating going through periods like that, but hopefully this is something that can kick start something special for us.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: This team never quits. We hadn’t scored a run in 16 innings. We found a way to put a four spot up in the eighth.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on his team’s comeback win over Toronto on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Austin Romine (concussion) left the Sept. 10 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 11-12. He took some swings on Sept. 13 and said he continues to feel better. Romine passed an ImPACT test on Sept. 12 to see if he would be cleared to play, but as of Sept. 16 he was still out of action as he continued to experience some symptoms. He was removed from the Sept. 17 game.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow tightness) was hurt Sept. 6, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 7-15. Logan had a cortisone shot Sept. 7. An MRI showed only inflammation, but a CT scan performed by Dr. James Andrews on Sept. 16 revealed a bone spur. Logan will try pitching through it for the remainder of the season before having it cleaned up surgically this offseason.

--3B Alex Rodriguez (sore left hamstring, right calf tightness) left the Sept. 10 game with the hamstring issue, then returned Sept. 11 and served as the Yankees’ designated hitter for the next five games. He was lifted from the Sept. 15 game due to the calf problem. He played Sept. 17.

--CF Brett Gardner (left oblique strain) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-15. Gardner underwent an MRI on Sept. 13 that revealed a Grade 1 strain, and he is unlikely to return before Sept. 22. Manager Joe Girardi said, if the strain heals quickly, it is possible Gardner could be used as a pinch runner before returning for regular duty.

--SS Derek Jeter (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. He is done for the season.

--DH Travis Hafner (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 10.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (strained left groin) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--3B Kevin Youkilis (lumbar back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. It’s his second trip to the DL this season because of the same injury. Youkilis, who missed 30 games in April and May, experienced numbness in his foot and calf when he woke up June 14, likely the result of a nerve issue. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on June 20, and it’s unclear whether he will return this season. Girardi said Sept. 5 that Youkilis is only doing dry swings so far in his rehab. He went to the team’s minor league facility in Tampa on Sept. 9.

--INF Corban Joseph (right shoulder surgery) was recalled from the minor leagues Sept. 6 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Jayson Nix (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He had season-ending surgery July 2 since the torn tendon sheath suffered in March never healed.

--C Francisco Cervelli (fractured right hand, stress reaction in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He was diagnosed with the elbow injury July 3. He was moved to the restricted list Aug. 5 when he received a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis probe. Cervelli visited Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 5 and was told he would not require surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Phil Hughes

LHP Andy Pettitte

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Mariano Rivera (closer)

RHP David Robertson

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Adam Warren

LHP David Huff

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Brett Marshall

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Mike Zagurski

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Austin Romine

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brendan Ryan

3B Alex Rodriguez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF David Adams

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Vernon Wells

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Brett Gardner

OF Zoilo Almonte