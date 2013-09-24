New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Andy Pettitte’s last regular-season start at Yankee Stadium came on the same day Mariano Rivera was celebrated for retiring after the season, too. But there was plenty of love to go around.

Pettitte got a huge ovation when he left the game after giving up a leadoff double to Pablo Sandoval in the eighth inning of a 2-1 loss to the Giants. He usually sprints off the mound, angry about a poor pitch. This time, he jogged and then stopped, acknowledging the cheering throng.

“It was great, it really was,” Pettitte said. “It was amazing. I was glad I got the opportunity to do that and the fans were awesome, just like they’ve always been to me.”

Pettitte had waffled on announcing he was leaving -- he did it on Friday -- in part because he was concerned about stealing the spotlight from Rivera. He needn’t have worried. Rivera approved and believed that Pettitte’s announcement helped make Mariano Rivera Day even better.

Ultimately, of course, there was disappointment. The Yankees, fading in the chase for the second wild-card spot, lost more ground. Pettitte couldn’t believe they didn’t win.

”It always seems to happen,“ Pettitte said. ”I really thought it was going to happen again today. It’s hard to believe that we’re sitting here, and that we lost another game. This was a big loss, there’s no doubt about it, for what we’re trying to get to, our postseason chances here.

“But we’re not eliminated yet, and we’ve got to keep playing hard, until somebody tells us that you know, we see the standings and we can’t pull it off anymore. We’ve got to try to pull off a miracle here.”

Will that happen? Who knows? But, for one day at least, Pettitte helped pull off a nice day at the Stadium, the final score notwithstanding.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-74

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Yankees (Hiroki Kuroda, 11-12, 3.17) vs. Rays (Matt Moore, 15-4, 3.34)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano had three hits but also appeared to tweak something in his leg when attempting to score in the eighth. Cano should be able to play Tuesday and he is 9-for-20 over his last five games.

--LHP Andy Pettitte made his final Yankee Stadium start Sunday, allowing two runs and two hits in seven innings. He pitched seven innings and allowed two hits or less for the first time since a 10-strikeout performance against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 5, 2012. Pettitte, who officially announced his retirement Friday, fell to 10-11 and could finish under .500 for the first time. His only non-winning season was 2008, when he was 14-14 for the Yankees.

--RHP Mariano Rivera was honored in a 50-minute pregame ceremony that included several gifts, a video tribute and a surprise appearance from Metallica, who performed “Enter Sandman.” Rivera’s theme blared with one out in the eighth inning Sunday as he threw 16 pitches and recorded five outs in a situation where he would have been the winning pitcher if the Yankees came back. It marked his sixth appearance of more than one inning, with most coming this month.

--1B Mark Reynolds hit his 20th home run in the third and that marked the sixth straight season he reached 20. He also struck out once, raising his total to 152 for the season.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will look to reverse his recent struggles Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kuroda is 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA over his last nine starts after going 3-0 with a 0.55 ERA in July. Kuroda is 2-2 with a 7.23 ERA in four lifetime starts against the Rays, including Aug. 23, when he was shelled for seven runs and nine hits in six innings. Kuroda will be taking the mound after allowing three runs and eight hits in six innings in Thursday’s 6-1 loss at Toronto.

--DH Alex Rodriguez followed up his go-ahead grand slam on Friday by going 1-for-8 with an RBI groundout in the next two games. He has three hits in his last 34 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s difficult. I‘m trying to be focused on the season and also today was a big day for me and my family, but going to the playoffs is what we want and it’s getting a little bit tougher, especially with a loss like today’s game.” -- RHP Mariano Rivera, who was honored in a pregame ceremony before the Yankees fell to the Giants 2-1 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Austin Romine (concussion) left the Sept. 10 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 11-19. Romine passed an ImPACT test Sept. 19 to see if he would be cleared to play, but he remained out of action because he continued to experience some symptoms.

--CF Brett Gardner (left oblique strain) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-19. Gardner underwent an MRI on Sept. 13 that revealed a Grade 1 strain, and he is unlikely to return before Sept. 22. Manager Joe Girardi said, if the strain heals quickly, it is possible Gardner could be used as a pinch runner before returning for regular duty.

--SS Derek Jeter (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. He is done for the season.

--DH Travis Hafner (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 10.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (strained left groin) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--3B Kevin Youkilis (lumbar back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. It’s his second trip to the DL this season because of the same injury. Youkilis, who missed 30 games in April and May, experienced numbness in his foot and calf when he woke up June 14, likely the result of a nerve issue. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on June 20, and it’s unclear whether he will return this season. Girardi said Sept. 5 that Youkilis is only doing dry swings so far in his rehab. He went to the team’s minor league facility in Tampa on Sept. 9.

--INF Corban Joseph (right shoulder surgery) was recalled from the minor leagues Sept. 6 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Jayson Nix (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He had season-ending surgery July 2 since the torn tendon sheath suffered in March never healed.

--C Francisco Cervelli (fractured right hand, stress reaction in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He was diagnosed with the elbow injury July 3. He was moved to the restricted list Aug. 5 when he received a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis probe. Cervelli visited Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 5 and was told he would not require surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Phil Hughes

LHP Andy Pettitte

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Mariano Rivera (closer)

RHP David Robertson

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Adam Warren

LHP David Huff

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Brett Marshall

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Mike Zagurski

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Austin Romine

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brendan Ryan

3B Alex Rodriguez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF David Adams

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Vernon Wells

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Brett Gardner

OF Zoilo Almonte