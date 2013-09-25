New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Hiroki Kuroda carried the Yankees’ rotation for the first four-plus months of the season, going 11-7 with a 2.33 ERA in 24 starts. But as the Yankees’ wild-card race heated up, Kuroda cooled off considerably, putting a dent in New York’s October dreams in the process.

Kuroda’s latest clunker came Tuesday night, as he allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings during a 7-0 loss to the Rays. Kuroda gave up five hits and walked two, giving up three runs in the opening frame as his first-inning woes continued.

Kuroda didn’t allow another hit over the next four innings, the lone Tampa Bay baserunner coming on an Eduardo Nunez throwing error. But the Rays scored two more runs in the sixth to drive Kuroda out of the game.

“It just seems that it’s been taking him a little bit of time to find his stuff,” manager Joe Girardi said. “And then after the first he was pretty good -- he battled pretty well until he got in a little bit of trouble in the sixth. But the first inning has been tough on him.”

Kuroda, considered a Cy Young contender in the American League as recently as five weeks ago, is now 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA in his past eight starts.

“I think the velocity’s still there, but I would say the precise control of my pitches is something that’s been sort of lacking these days,” Kuroda said through his translator. “Plus, mechanically, I open up too early. My body opens up too early. That’s maybe been a problem.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-75

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Rays (David Price, 8-8, 3.43) at Yankees (Phil Hughes, 4-13, 5.07)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes could be making his final Yankee Stadium appearance for the Yankees Wednesday night against the Rays. Hughes will be a free agent after this season and the Yankees are not expected to retain him. Hughes has been given a short leash by manager Joe Girardi in two starts since returning to the rotation after he was skipped during a four-game series with the Red Sox two weeks ago. Hughes has pitched a combined 6 1/3 innings in those starts and allowed three runs and seven hits while throwing a combined 106 pitches in games that the Yankees eventually won at Baltimore and Toronto. Hughes will be making his first appearance since a nightmarish relief stint against the Red Sox when he allowed four runs and three hits while getting one out in a 12-8 loss. Hughes has allowed seven runs and 15 hits in two starts against the Rays this season. Overall, he is 4-4 with a 4.32 ERA in 16 appearances (nine starts) against Tampa Bay.

--LHP CC Sabathia said he pitched through most of Friday’s win over the Giants with a Grade Two hamstring strain and that he was willing to do so before the Yankees announced they were shutting him down. Sabathia also had time to reflect upon a season that will see him finish one game over .500 and said that recently he began working on things with pitching coach Larry Rothchild that will help him grind out starts better next season.

--LHP Boone Logan made his first appearance since Sept. 6 and struck out Sam Fuld for the final out of the sixth. Logan had not pitched since Sept. 6 against the Boston Red Sox due to left elbow inflammation but had been available since Friday.

--DH Alex Rodriguez has followed up his go-ahead grand slam on Friday by going 1-for-11 with an RBI groundout in the next three games. He has three hits in his last 37 at-bats and his batting average has dropped eight points to .248 since that home run.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda has struggled to figure out what has caused his drastic late-season swoon. Kuroda allowed five runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. That was his most earned runs allowed at home since July 13, 2012 and, over his last eight starts, he is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely hard because you work for a long time to put yourselves in a good spot to get into the playoffs and right now we need a ton of help and we need to win every game.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees fell to the Rays 7-0 Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (left hamstring) was shut down for the season after suffering a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring on Sept. 20. Sabathia was scheduled to make one more start during the regular season, but the Yankees said it would take 6-to-8 weeks for the hamstring to heal.

--LHP Boone Logan (bone spur in left elbow) pitched Sept. 24, his first appearance since Sept. 6. Logan will pitch through the pain for the remainder of the season before having the elbow cleaned up surgically this offseason.

--C Austin Romine (concussion) left the Sept. 10 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 11-19. Romine passed an ImPACT test Sept. 19 to see if he would be cleared to play, but he remained out of action because he continued to experience some symptoms.

--CF Brett Gardner (left oblique strain) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-19. Gardner underwent an MRI on Sept. 13 that revealed a Grade 1 strain, and he is unlikely to return before Sept. 22. Manager Joe Girardi said, if the strain heals quickly, it is possible Gardner could be used as a pinch runner before returning for regular duty.

--SS Derek Jeter (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. He is done for the season.

--DH Travis Hafner (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 10.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (strained left groin) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--3B Kevin Youkilis (lumbar back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. It’s his second trip to the DL this season because of the same injury. Youkilis, who missed 30 games in April and May, experienced numbness in his foot and calf when he woke up June 14, likely the result of a nerve issue. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on June 20, and it’s unclear whether he will return this season. Girardi said Sept. 5 that Youkilis is only doing dry swings so far in his rehab. He went to the team’s minor league facility in Tampa on Sept. 9.

--INF Corban Joseph (right shoulder surgery) was recalled from the minor leagues Sept. 6 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Jayson Nix (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He had season-ending surgery July 2 since the torn tendon sheath suffered in March never healed.

--C Francisco Cervelli (fractured right hand, stress reaction in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He was diagnosed with the elbow injury July 3. He was moved to the restricted list Aug. 5 when he received a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis probe. Cervelli visited Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 5 and was told he would not require surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Phil Hughes

LHP Andy Pettitte

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Mariano Rivera (closer)

RHP David Robertson

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Adam Warren

LHP David Huff

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Brett Marshall

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Mike Zagurski

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Austin Romine

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brendan Ryan

3B Alex Rodriguez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF David Adams

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Vernon Wells

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Brett Gardner

OF Zoilo Almonte