New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CC Sabathia’s season is over after he suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring during Friday night’s start against the Giants, but the lefthander believes his frustrating 2013 season will prove to be the exception rather than the rule.

Sabathia, 33, finished the season 14-13 with a 4.78 ERA, setting career-highs in both losses and ERA. He threw 211 innings, the seventh consecutive season he’s reached the 200-inning mark, though his 1.37 WHIP marked the highest of his career and his 175 strikeouts were the fewest of any 200-inning season in his career.

“It was a series of things,” Sabathia said, trying to pinpoint a cause for his inconsistency. “It started just with my arm angle, not getting it up, just because I was throwing from a different angle last year because of my elbow (surgery). There were a couple of things in my delivery we were working on. In the past week or two or three weeks we started in the bullpen and looking at video and started getting on the right track. It’s very encouraging going forward knowing what I need to do to be right.”

Sabathia has three years remaining on his contract plus an incentive-based option for 2017, so the Yankees are hoping his uneven season was not a sign of things to come.

“I don’t think it was the year that CC probably expected he would have,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s been so good for us. He still managed to have 14 wins, he still managed to give us over 200 innings; at times, the way we talked about CC, you wouldn’t have thought that those two things are possible, that his struggles would have kept him from doing that. It was a battle for him all year long.”

Girardi said he still views Sabathia as an ace, pointing to his seven-inning, one-run outing against the Giants last Friday -- the final five innings taking place with a tear in his hamstring.

“Some things he probably learned about himself going through this this year,” Girardi said. “The interesting thing is he got hurt on Friday, and I thought that might have been as consistent as his fastball had been the whole year, which is really strange to me how that could possibly happen. I think he ended on a good note and I think you’ll see a different CC next year.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-76

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Rays (Alex Cobb 10-3, 2.90) at Yankees (Ivan Nova, 9-5, 3.13)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano reached 40 doubles for the seventh time, tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for the most 40-double seasons in Yankee history.

--DH Travis Hafner was activated off the disabled list before Wednesday’s game. Hafner had missed 53 games with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

--LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 60-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game to clear room on the 40-man roster for DH Travis Hafner. Sabathia’s season ended Monday when the Yankees announced he had a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he suffered early in Friday’s win over the San Francisco Giants.

--RHP Phil Hughes was once the Yankees top pitching prospect and someone they were unwilling to move in potential deals for Miguel Cabrera and Johan Santana following the 2007 season. Hughes made what might have been his last start for the Yankees since he is due to enter free agency and allowed three runs and seven hits in two-plus innings. He finished 1-10 in 16 home starts and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the second pitcher in major league history to win fewer than two home games during a season in which he made at least 15 home starts. The only other player to do so was Toronto’s Phil Huffman, who was 1-9 in 16 starts at Exhibition Stadium.

--RHP Ivan Nova will make his 20th start Thursday night against the Rays in New York’s final home game. Nova is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA over his last nine starts and seemed to find a way to avoid tipping his pitches Saturday against the Giants when he pitched a six-hitter for his second career complete game shutout. Nova is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against the Rays. Since May 17, 2011, Nova is 5-3 with a 2.24 ERA in his last nine starts against Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was probably a reality check for me. I knew it was going to be difficult but I believed we were going to get there.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Travis Hafner (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list July 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 10. He was activated from the 60-day DL on Sept. 25.

--LHP Boone Logan (bone spur in left elbow) pitched Sept. 24, his first appearance since Sept. 6. Logan will pitch through the pain for the remainder of the season before having the elbow cleaned up surgically this offseason.

--CF Brett Gardner (left oblique strain) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-24. Gardner underwent an MRI on Sept. 13 that revealed a Grade 1 strain. Manager Joe Girardi said, if the strain heals quickly, it is possible Gardner could be used as a pinch runner before returning for regular duty.

--LHP CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) was shut down for the season Sept. 24. He was placed on the 60-day DL on Sept. 25.

--C Austin Romine (concussion) left the Sept. 10 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 11-24. Romine passed an ImPACT test Sept. 19 to see if he would be cleared to play, but he remained out of action because he continued to experience some symptoms.

--SS Derek Jeter (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. He is done for the season.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (strained left groin) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--3B Kevin Youkilis (lumbar back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. It’s his second trip to the DL this season because of the same injury. Youkilis, who missed 30 games in April and May, experienced numbness in his foot and calf when he woke up June 14, likely the result of a nerve issue. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on June 20, and it’s unclear whether he will return this season. Girardi said Sept. 5 that Youkilis is only doing dry swings so far in his rehab. He went to the team’s minor league facility in Tampa on Sept. 9.

--INF Corban Joseph (right shoulder surgery) was recalled from the minor leagues Sept. 6 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Jayson Nix (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He had season-ending surgery July 2 since the torn tendon sheath suffered in March never healed.

--C Francisco Cervelli (fractured right hand, stress reaction in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He was diagnosed with the elbow injury July 3. He was moved to the restricted list Aug. 5 when he received a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis probe. Cervelli visited Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 5 and was told he would not require surgery.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Phil Hughes

LHP Andy Pettitte

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Mariano Rivera (closer)

RHP David Robertson

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Adam Warren

LHP David Huff

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Brett Marshall

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Mike Zagurski

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Austin Romine

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brendan Ryan

3B Alex Rodriguez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF David Adams

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Vernon Wells

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Brett Gardner

OF Zoilo Almonte