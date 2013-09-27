New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Mariano Rivera made the final appearance at Yankee Stadium of his legendary career Thursday night, providing a memorable night for the sellout crowd in the Bronx.

Rivera, who was honored Sunday with a pregame ceremony celebrating his upcoming retirement, entered the game with one out and two runners on base in the eighth inning and the Yankees trailing by four runs.

Manager Joe Girardi watched Rivera escape the jam with two quick outs, and while Girardi already had decided to send the right-hander back out for the ninth, he hatched a plan that turned an already memorable night into one for the ages.

Rivera recorded the first two outs in the ninth, then Girardi sent Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter to the mound to remove their longtime teammate from the game. Rivera broke down with emotions on the mound, crying into Pettitte’s shoulder as he hugged him tightly, then doing the same as he embraced Jeter.

“After the eighth inning, I knew I was going back for the last time,” Rivera said. “It was a totally different feeling, something I’ve never felt before. I don’t know how I got those two guys out. It was amazing; I was trying to stop. I don’t know what I was trying to do.”

Rivera received a standing ovation from everybody at the stadium, including the Rays, who emerged from the dugout to pay respect to the closer.

“I’ve had an opportunity to play for 19 years and give the best of my talents and my ability to this organization,” Rivera said. “Tonight, it paid off. The fans, they definitely appreciate that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-68

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Yankees (TBA) at Astros (Brett Oberholtzer, 4-4, 2.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B/DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the starting lineup due to various ailments with his legs. The New York Daily News reported he would be granted permission to not go to Houston, but that was news to the Yankees. “We know nothing about that,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I know some reports came out, but we expect him to be there. He does not have permission not to be there.”

--RHP Mariano Rivera made his final appearance at Yankee Stadium and threw 13 pitches in 1 1/3 innings to four batters. After throwing his final pitch, LHP Andy Pettitte and SS Derek Jeter came out to get him and the longtime friends and teammates shared an emotional embrace. Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said he might use Rivera in center field this weekend, though the closer took on a serious tone when addressing it: “If my body permits it,” he said. “One thing I will tell you: If I can do it, I will do it. If I cannot do it, I will not be making a fool of myself there. I‘m a professional, and this is not a joke for me. This is serious. This is business. I respect the game, and with that, I leave it like that. If I‘m OK, if I can do it, I will do it. If not, it’s fine.”

--LHP Andy Pettitte will make his final start Saturday in Houston. The Yankees do not know who will start Friday and Sunday.

--RHP Ivan Nova allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. It was his first loss at home since July 27 when he was on the losing end of a 1-0 game. Nova also lost for the third time in his last 16 home starts -- since Aug. 16, 2012.

--2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-3 with a walk in what might have been his final home appearance. Cano is a free agent after the season, and reports Thursday indicated that he asked for a 10-year, $305 million deal after rejecting two deals similar to what Mets 3B David Wright received last offseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Brett Gardner (left oblique strain) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-25. Gardner underwent an MRI on Sept. 13 that revealed a Grade 1 strain.

--LHP CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25.

--C Austin Romine (concussion) left the Sept. 10 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 11-25. Romine passed an ImPACT test Sept. 19 to see if he would be cleared to play, but he remained out of action because he continued to experience some symptoms.

--SS Derek Jeter (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. He is done for the season.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (strained left groin) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--3B Kevin Youkilis (lumbar back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. It’s his second trip to the DL this season because of the same injury. Youkilis, who missed 30 games in April and May, experienced numbness in his foot and calf when he woke up June 14, likely the result of a nerve issue. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on June 20, and it’s unclear whether he will return this season. Girardi said Sept. 5 that Youkilis is only doing dry swings so far in his rehab. He went to the team’s minor league facility in Tampa on Sept. 9.

--INF Corban Joseph (right shoulder surgery) was recalled from the minor leagues Sept. 6 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Jayson Nix (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He had season-ending surgery July 2 since the torn tendon sheath suffered in March never healed.

--C Francisco Cervelli (fractured right hand, stress reaction in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He was diagnosed with the elbow injury July 3. He was moved to the restricted list Aug. 5 when he received a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis probe. Cervelli visited Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 5 and was told he would not require surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Phil Hughes

LHP Andy Pettitte

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Mariano Rivera (closer)

RHP David Robertson

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Adam Warren

LHP David Huff

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Brett Marshall

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Mike Zagurski

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Austin Romine

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brendan Ryan

3B Alex Rodriguez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF David Adams

INF Travis Hafner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Vernon Wells

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Brett Gardner

OF Zoilo Almonte