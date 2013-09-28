New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Andy Pettitte’s final start at Yankee Stadium took place last weekend, but the left-hander enjoyed one more memorable moment in the Bronx during the ninth inning of Thursday’s home finale.

Pettitte had already been involved in the most noteworthy event of the game, walking to the mound with teammate Derek Jeter to remove Mariano Rivera from his final appearance at Yankee Stadium.

But after the top of the ninth ended, fans began chanting Pettitte’s name, begging him for a curtain call in order to shower him with one final ovation.

Pettitte hesitated, but his teammates tried to push him out of the dugout. That’s when Pettitte noticed that Tampa Bay’s dugout hadn’t emptied for the bottom of the ninth and the field was empty.

“I wasn’t going to go out there,” Pettitte said. “I felt like I had already done my stuff or whatever. The guys on our bench started saying, ‘You’ve got to go out,’ and the Rays aren’t going to go out. I looked over at their bench and they were all saying, get out there or we’re not going out. It was just great.”

Pettitte will make the final start of his career Saturday in Houston, his hometown. The Astros honored Pettitte -- a member of Houston’s 2005 NL championship team -- before Friday night’s game, a 3-2 victory by the Yankees.

“I don’t need anything else,” Pettitte said. “I just feel so fortunate to have been a part of this weekend and the last few days here. It’s been incredible.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-77

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Yankees (Andy Pettitte, 10-11, 3.88) at Astros (Paul Clemens, 4-6, 5.69)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Robinson Cano finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and is batting .332 (326-for-982) in his career in September and October. Entering play, his average was ranked sixth in the majors since 1960 with a minimum of 300 plate appearances.

--LHP Andy Pettitte will make the final start of his 18-year career in his hometown on Saturday against the Astros. Pettitte, who is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts against the Astros including a 9-1 loss April 19, posted a 37-26 record and 3.38 ERA over three seasons (2004-06) with Houston. Pettitte is 218-127 with a 3.95 ERA in his Yankees career, with a franchise-best 2,015 strikeouts. This start would mark the 438th with the Yankees, which will tie White Ford (1950-67) for the club record.

--2B David Adams finished 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the fourth inning after sitting out the previous 14 games. Adams is in the midst of his fourth stint with the Yankees following his recall from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 1. His two RBIs matched a career high, done three previous times, most recently on July 26 against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Adam Warren made his third career start an effective one, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four. While the five innings marked a career high for a start, Warren has tossed more than five innings in two relief appearances this season, most recently on June 12 at Oakland.

--RHP David Robertson recorded his third save by working a perfect ninth inning. Robertson worked a perfect eighth inning in his previous appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and on Sept. 20 tossed a scoreless inning against the San Francisco Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it should give him a lot of confidence for next year for what he’s done for our club this year in a lot of different roles that we’ve used him. Very pleased with the step forward he took this year and he needs to build on it.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Adam Warren, who posted his fifth scoreless outing since Sept. 9, limiting Houston to two hits in five innings of Friday’s 3-2 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Brett Gardner (left oblique strain) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-26. Gardner underwent an MRI on Sept. 13 that revealed a Grade 1 strain.

--LHP CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25.

--C Austin Romine (concussion) left the Sept. 10 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 11-25. Romine passed an ImPACT test Sept. 19 to see if he would be cleared to play, but he remained out of action because he continued to experience some symptoms.

--SS Derek Jeter (sore left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14. He is done for the season.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (strained left groin) was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 7 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--3B Kevin Youkilis (lumbar back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. It’s his second trip to the DL this season because of the same injury. Youkilis, who missed 30 games in April and May, experienced numbness in his foot and calf when he woke up June 14, likely the result of a nerve issue. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back on June 20, and it’s unclear whether he will return this season. Girardi said Sept. 5 that Youkilis is only doing dry swings so far in his rehab. He went to the team’s minor league facility in Tampa on Sept. 9.

--INF Corban Joseph (right shoulder surgery) was recalled from the minor leagues Sept. 6 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Jayson Nix (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He had season-ending surgery July 2 since the torn tendon sheath suffered in March never healed.

--C Francisco Cervelli (fractured right hand, stress reaction in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He was diagnosed with the elbow injury July 3. He was moved to the restricted list Aug. 5 when he received a 50-game suspension as part of the Biogenesis probe. Cervelli visited Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 5 and was told he would not require surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Phil Hughes

LHP Andy Pettitte

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Mariano Rivera (closer)

RHP David Robertson

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP Adam Warren

LHP David Huff

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Brett Marshall

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Mike Zagurski

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Chris Stewart

Austin Romine

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brendan Ryan

3B Alex Rodriguez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF David Adams

INF Travis Hafner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Vernon Wells

CF Curtis Granderson

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Brett Gardner

OF Zoilo Almonte