New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Given the difficulty of the New York Yankees’ early schedule and the advanced age of their roster, manager Joe Girardi began the process of monitoring games Thursday, inserting catcher Francisco Cervelli, right fielder Ichiro Suzuki and third baseman Yangervis Solarte into the starting lineup while giving Carlos Beltran the day off defensively.

Beltran, who started the first two games in right field, served as the designated hitter. Conversely, Alfonso Soriano manned left field following two games as the designated hitter.

Soriano bumped left fielder Brett Gardner over to center, where he replaced offseason acquisition Jacoby Ellsbury. Left-handed hitting catcher Brian McCann and third baseman Kelly Johnson, like Ellsbury, were also given the day off against Astros southpaw Brett Oberholtzer, in part because of matchups and in part because Girardi wants to be proactive with veterans. Not one Yankees regular is under the age of 30.

“You’ve got to do it,” Girardi said of resting veterans. “We’re two games in and not where we want to be but you can’t say we’ve got to keep running them out there and keep using them. If we ended up getting them hurt and they’re missing three weeks, that’s really not good for us.”

Shortstop Derek Jeter will get Friday or Saturday off against the Blue Jays. The Yankees won’t have an off day until April 14 and will on Friday open an 11-game stretch against American League East opponents.

“It’s a tough schedule these first couple weeks,” Girardi said. “Thirteen days right from the get-go. We’ll probably get into Toronto about 5 o’clock (in the morning) and then we’ve got a night game (then) day game (on Saturday), so it’ll be tough.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka: 0-0, 0.00) at Blue Jays (RHP Dustin McGowan, 2013: 0-0, 2.45)

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his major league debut on Friday night in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Tanaka went 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 28 games (27 starts) with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of the Japanese Pacific League in 2013 and signed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees on Jan. 22. He will become the seventh Japanese-born player to appear in uniform for the Yankees. Tanaka finished 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five appearances this spring.

--RHP Ivan Nova allowed two runs on six hits and five walks over 5.2 innings yet pitched the Yankees to their first victory on the season. Nova improved to 38-18 in his career as a starter, his .679 winning percentage third among active major league pitchers with at least 50 starts behind Braves RHP Kris Medlen (30-13, .698) and Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (34-16, .680). Nova set a career high by inducing four double-play groundouts.

--3B Yangervis Solarte notched his first career hit with a single off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer in the third inning and finished 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in his first career start. Solarte earned the start in place of left-handed-hitting Kelly Johnson.

--SS Derek Jeter finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in his final appearance in Houston. His run-scoring single in the fifth inning was the 3,318th hit of his career, pulling him one hit behind Brewers/Blue Jays great Paul Molitor for eighth place on the career hit list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I didn’t have my best stuff today, so I had to find a way to win the game, keep the team in the game. I was battling through the whole game, trying to make my pitches. It was kind of hard for me, but we got the win and that’s what’s important.” -- RHP Ivan Nova, who allowed two runs on six hits and five walks over 5.2 innings Thursday but still got the win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

OF Ichiro Suzuki

LF/DH Alfonso Soriano