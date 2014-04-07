New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Derek Jeter prepared for his final home opener as the New York Yankees’ shortstop in an appropriate manner -- by setting another career milestone.

He had two hits in Sunday in New York’s 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to pass Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and move into eighth place on the all-time hit list at 3,320. He stands fourth on the all-time American League list.

“It’s special,” Jeter said. “I grew up watching Paul. I played against him briefly, and I have a lot of respect for him and his career. Anytime you talk about eighth in anything, it’s special, so it definitely means a lot.”

Jeter is now pursuing Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, who is in seventh place overall with 3,419 hits.

The Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles in their home opener Monday, but with Jeter playing his 20th and final season, it figures to be a little more special.

“I think it will be awesome,” said Sunday’s winning pitcher, CC Sabathia. “It’s his last Opening Day at home. It’s going to be something special. To have Andy (Pettitte) and Mo (Mariano Rivera) coming back, I think it will be a lot of fun.”

The Yankees head home with a 3-3 record after two three-game series in Houston and Toronto.

Brett Gardner got the Yankees’ first home run of the season out of the way on Sunday as New York took the rubber match from the Blue Jays, so the Bronx Bombers don’t return home homerless.

”I like how we’ve been playing,“ said Jeter, who was limited to 17 games last season because of the injury problems. ”It’s always good to go home, especially with the home opener, after a win. ...

“Especially after missing last year, I‘m looking forward to this one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 0-1, 5.00 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season in the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday afternoon as he tries to snap a career-high nine-game winless streak (0-7). He pitched six innings (three hits, one walk, two runs, five strikeouts) in a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on April 2. It was his fourth loss in a row, equaling his second-longest career losing streak. He lost five straight starts May 22-June 13, 2011. This will be his second start in a Yankees home opener; the other was in 2012. He is 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Overall against the Orioles, he his 2-3 with a 3.20 ERA.

--C Austin Romine was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday after 1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list. Romine was 0-for-4 in one game with the RailRiders. In 15 spring training games, Romine batted .179 (5-for-28). He spent most of 2013 with the Yankees, batting .207 (28-for-135) with one homer and 10 RBIs in 60 games. He caught 394 1/3 innings last year, the most by a Yankees rookie since C Jorge Posada in 1997 (479 1/3 innings). Romine batted .333 (14-for-42) with one homer and five RBIs in 14 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2013.

--INF Yangervis Solarte became one of 10 players in Yankees history to have multiple hits in each of his first three major league starts when he went 2-for-3 in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He made his first major league start April 3 in the win at Houston, and he went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a walk. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

--OF Alfonso Soriano hit a bloop single to lead off the fifth inning Sunday for his first hit of the season, snapping an 0-for-17 drought. He finished the game 1-for-3, and his average stands at .053.

--LF Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Blue Jays. It was the first homer hit by the Yankees this season. It was the fifth time since 1923 that the Yankees started a season without a homer in the first five games. Gardner is hitting .343 (11-for-32) in his past 10 games at Rogers Centre.

--LHP CC Sabathia made his 400th career start in Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The four earned runs he allowed were the most he gave up to Toronto since Sept. 16, 2011, when he also allowed four. He is 7-1 in nine career starts at Rogers Centre.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swung the bats well, we took our walks. We did a lot of good things offensively today.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 6-4 in the series’ rubber match Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He is due to undergo an MRI exam April 7.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki