New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As he talked about his final home opener, shortstop Derek Jeter recalled a story when manager Joe Torre talked to him after winning the World Series and Rookie of the Year in 1996.

The gist of the conversation entailed some of the other things that go along with being a prominent athlete in a major media market like New York.

Left unsaid was what Jeter told Torre, which drew laughs from a crowded Yankee Stadium press conference room.

“The part of the story you’re missing is that I told (Torre) the same thing,” Jeter said. “You won a championship and had a great year managing, don’t screw it up.”

Jeter, Torre and the rest of the Yankees didn’t mess it up, winning four championships in the next five years.

In all seriousness when Jeter came up, the Yankees had recently completed a decade when they traded away numerous prospects. They were in discussions about trading some of their other ones, especially given George Steinbrenner’s impatience and sometimes itchy trigger finger that led to previous deals and also shaped Jeter’s mindset.

”You know, I came up in a culture where you were never promised a job,“ Jeter said. ”We had to perform in order to keep our job, and that’s the mindset that we had going into every season. Some of you guys may have not been here, but I know a few of you have. If you didn’t do your job, The Boss would get rid of you. So every spring training, every offseason, I trained and prepared for -- the way I looked at it was -- an opportunity to win a job, and I’ve done that every year.

“So I never take anything for granted. I get the fact that I had success my first year, but you only get a chance to do this for a short period of time in your life, so you need to make the most of it. And I’ve tried to make the most out of it my 20 years here.”

Monday marked Jeter’s 2,608th regular-season game and often the perception has been that he has not enjoyed certain things like the honors that will be bestowed upon him in road games.

“Well, their perception is wrong,” Jeter said. “I will enjoy it. Every city I go to, every game I play, I will enjoy it. What they think, how they think I feel, they’re wrong on that one. But at the same time, I get the fact that I have to play a game, and I have to play a season. I think not enjoying it is the wrong way to put it. Balancing it, I think, is the better way to put it.”

The opener turned out to be a fun day for Jeter, who went 1-for-4 in the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Orioles and he scored a run after getting a standing ovation before his first at-bat. That came after he participated in a ceremonial first pitch with former teammates Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-0, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Robertson was unavailable Monday and not because of overuse. After Monday’s win, the Yankees announced that Robertson will be headed to the disabled list with a Grade One groin strain, which is the least severe. The Yankees said that Robertson felt it after getting his second save in Sunday’s 6-4 win at Toronto.

--RHP Shawn Kelley pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first career save and will likely get most of the opportunities in place of RHP David Robertson. Kelley has been mostly a late-inning reliever but did record 22 saves as a minor leaguer for the Seattle Mariners, including 15 in 2008.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury batted third in the lineup for the second straight game and 13th time overall. Ellsbury went 2-for-4 and is 14-for-49 out of that spot.

--SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-4 in his final home opener and that included a double that drew ribbing from teammates when he briefly watched the ball. Jeter is 16-for-60 in home openers and is hitting .250 so far.

--1B Mark Texieira had an MRI performed on his injured right hamstring Monday morning and the results were a Grade One strain, which is the least severe. Teixeira was injured Friday in Toronto and the Yankees said he will not do any activities for at least a week.

--INF Eduardo Nunez was traded to the Minnesota Twins after the game for minor league LHP Miguel Sulbaran. Nunez appeared in 270 games for the Yankees, including last season’s home opener, but was designated for assignment at the end of spring training.

--LHP Miguel Sulbaran was acquired by the Yankees from Minnesota for INF Eduardo Nunez. Sulbaran, 20, allowed one unearned run in the long inning he pitched this season for Class A Cedar Rapids.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda pitched in a Yankees home opener for the second time in three seasons and allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The win snapped a career-worst nine-game winless skid that saw him go 0-7 since Aug. 17, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a home run. So when I hit it, I thought it was going to be a home run and then I thought it was going to be foul and then the next thing you know it ricocheted right to the left fielder. There were some guys laughing until a couple of them hit some balls into the wind.” -- SS Derek Jeter, who experienced good-natured ribbing from teammates after his deep drive toward left field in the fifth inning appeared to be a homer but instead scraped the left-field fence and he had to scramble to second base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Robertson (Grade One groin strain) was unavailable April 7. The Yankees announced that Robertson will be headed to the disabled list. The Yankees said that Robertson felt it after getting his second save April 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7 and the results were a Grade One strain, which is the least severe. The Yankees said he will not do any activities for at least a week.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki