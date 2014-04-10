New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A year ago, third baseman Yangervis Solarte was under the impression he was going to be on the Opening Day roster of the Texas Rangers.

As spring training reached its conclusion, the Rangers told him that they were going in a different direction. So Solarte went to Triple-A Round Rock and thrived there by hitting .276 with 12 home runs and 75 RBIs in 133 games.

After setting career highs for home runs and RBIs, he became a minor league free agent. Thirteen teams sought after his services but the Yankees were among the three at the end and Solarte joined them on Jan. 16.

Solarte then hit .429 (18-for-42) in Spring Training and made the team. A week later, Mark Teixeira’s hamstring injury moved Kelly Johnson to first base and Solarte’s hot bat made it tough to remove him from the lineup.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Solarte is the first player since 1900 to have at least six doubles through his first seven games. Solarte went 1-for-4 Wednesday night and is hitting .429 (12-for-28) with seven RBIs.

Solarte also has a connection to New York baseball since former Mets outfielder Roger Cedeno is an uncle and has given him several pieces of advice for life as a major leaguer.

“He feels very proud of me, more so than when he made it to the big leagues,” Solarte said through an interpreter Wednesday. “Likewise, when he was in the big leagues, I was equally as proud.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 0-0, 12.46 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 0-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre before Wednesday’s game despite not getting into a game there. He said he received the phone call from senior vice president of operations Mark Newman and that his parents were a little more emotional than he was. Greene split time between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton in 2013 and was 12-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 27 games as he led all Yankees minor leaguers in wins and ranked third with 137 strikeouts.

--RHP David Robertson took some early steps in his recovery from the Grade One strain that landed him on the disabled list Tuesday. He threw off flat ground Wednesday and there were not any issues.

--C Austin Romine’s latest stint with the Yankees was a short one. The Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre a day after recalling him from there.

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his first start at Yankee Stadium Thursday in the opener of a four-game series with the Red Sox. Pineda made his Yankee debut Saturday in Toronto when he allowed one run and five hits in six innings. Pineda has not won since allowing one run and one hit while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 30, 2011.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury will make his first appearance against the Red Sox after being on two championship teams. Ellsbury signed a seven-year deal with the Yankees in December and manager Joe Girardi is pleased that he doesn’t have to pay attention to Ellsbury on the bases. “From a mental standpoint, it’s a lot easier,” Girardi said. “He was a guy that gave us trouble and if he was on base, he even gave you more trouble. I used to look across the field, this was a guy that can change the game in a lot of ways and you had to be concerned about what he was going to do next, so it’s really great having him on our side and not have to worry about that.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out 10 in his Yankee Stadium debut and has 18 strikeouts in his first 14 innings. He is the second Yankees pitcher to strike out at least eight hitters in his first two major league starts. The other was Allen Russell, who did so in 1915 and went 71-76 in 11 seasons with the Yankees, Red Sox and Washington Senators.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He left a breaking ball up early in the game and it was a three-run homer. Then he settled down. They didn’t score again until the ninth, so he did a pretty job. They swung the bats well in the ninth and found a way to get some hits.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, regarding RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who gave up a three-run homer in the second inning on Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki